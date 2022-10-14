ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October

Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October. Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th …. Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October. IMPD investigating deadly shooting outside bar. IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting outside a sports bar...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side

Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast …. Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side. Caden Smith: Southside Indianapolis teen accused …. A suspect in a triple murder was released on GPS monitoring after a judge tossed out key evidence against him. Caden Smith: Southside...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield

Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Caden Smith: Southside Indianapolis teen accused …. A suspect in a triple murder was released on GPS monitoring...
GREENFIELD, IN
Law & Crime

‘I Smoked Her’: Indiana Man Gets Decades in Prison for Murdering Pregnant Woman in Her Own Home While Her Pastor Husband Was at the Gym

An Indiana man was sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison on Friday for murdering a woman pregnant with her second child in 2015. Larry Jo Taylor Jr. was convicted of numerous charges in September of this year related to both the shooting death of 28-year-old Amanda Blackburn and the burglaries of numerous homes in the Indianapolis metropolitan area in late 2015.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbager, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbager hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD undercover operation leads to several arrests

INDIANAPOLIS — As homicide numbers continue to increase across Indianapolis, IMPD is working on ways to lower the rate. Last week, IMPD undercover detectives were able to make three major busts they said will help curb gun violence. On Monday, Oct. 10, IMPD Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Herald & Review

2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim

PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
cbs4indy.com

Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Grover Stewart’s wings featured at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS – Of the many food offerings at Lucas Oil Stadium, none has created the same stir as Grover Stewart’s “Kitchen Sink Wings”. “Coming off of the success of ‘Hard Knocks’, Sodexo asked what if we worked with Grover to get the wings sold at the stadium,” said Colts vice president of marketing Stephanie Pemberton. “Everybody’s been reaching out to taste them and I tell them to come out to the stadium.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk

ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Anti-Semitic incident under investigation in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police says it is investigating a case where a religious artifact was vandalized last month. Officers responded to the 400 block of North College Avenue, where the victim said their Mezuzah was ripped off a doorway and partially burned. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

