INDIANAPOLIS – Of the many food offerings at Lucas Oil Stadium, none has created the same stir as Grover Stewart’s “Kitchen Sink Wings”. “Coming off of the success of ‘Hard Knocks’, Sodexo asked what if we worked with Grover to get the wings sold at the stadium,” said Colts vice president of marketing Stephanie Pemberton. “Everybody’s been reaching out to taste them and I tell them to come out to the stadium.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO