cbs4indy.com
Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy's 17th homicide of October. IMPD investigating deadly shooting outside bar. IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting outside a sports bar...
cbs4indy.com
Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side
Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side. Caden Smith: Southside Indianapolis teen accused …. A suspect in a triple murder was released on GPS monitoring after a judge tossed out key evidence against him.
cbs4indy.com
Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield
Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield.
‘I Smoked Her’: Indiana Man Gets Decades in Prison for Murdering Pregnant Woman in Her Own Home While Her Pastor Husband Was at the Gym
An Indiana man was sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison on Friday for murdering a woman pregnant with her second child in 2015. Larry Jo Taylor Jr. was convicted of numerous charges in September of this year related to both the shooting death of 28-year-old Amanda Blackburn and the burglaries of numerous homes in the Indianapolis metropolitan area in late 2015.
cbs4indy.com
Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October. Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the...
Student charged with murder after Purdue roommate killed
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2015 killing of pregnant woman at her northwest side home
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Friday afternoon for killing a 28-year-old woman, who was pregnant with her second child, at her home on the northwest side of Indianapolis in November 2015. Larry Jo Taylor Jr. was sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction...
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbager, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbager hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Man dies in crash after van goes off I-70, into backyard of Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday when his van went off the highway and into the backyard of a home in Marion County. Indiana State Police said the man was driving west on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway.
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
IMPD undercover operation leads to several arrests
INDIANAPOLIS — As homicide numbers continue to increase across Indianapolis, IMPD is working on ways to lower the rate. Last week, IMPD undercover detectives were able to make three major busts they said will help curb gun violence. On Monday, Oct. 10, IMPD Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force...
Herald & Review
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
Suspect in triple homicide released from custody after court suppresses evidence
The suspect in a triple homicide in Indianapolis was released from custody with GPS tracking this week after the Marion County Court ruled in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.
cbs4indy.com
Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.
cbs4indy.com
Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington...
Mother hosting brunch in honor of her son for families impacted by gun violence
The Gun Violence for Parents Brunch is free and will be held on Saturday, October 15 at The Huge Impact Event Center.
cbs4indy.com
Grover Stewart’s wings featured at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS – Of the many food offerings at Lucas Oil Stadium, none has created the same stir as Grover Stewart’s “Kitchen Sink Wings”. “Coming off of the success of ‘Hard Knocks’, Sodexo asked what if we worked with Grover to get the wings sold at the stadium,” said Colts vice president of marketing Stephanie Pemberton. “Everybody’s been reaching out to taste them and I tell them to come out to the stadium.”
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
cbs4indy.com
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
WISH-TV
Anti-Semitic incident under investigation in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police says it is investigating a case where a religious artifact was vandalized last month. Officers responded to the 400 block of North College Avenue, where the victim said their Mezuzah was ripped off a doorway and partially burned. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
