ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 Braves players most to blame for season-ending NLDS loss to Phillies

The Atlanta Braves quest to repeat as World Series champions came to a screeching halt in the NLDS, as they ended up being upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves seemed to be in a great spot entering the playoffs after they edged out the New York Mets for the division crown in the National League East, but they fell behind in their series early against the Phillies and were never really able to recover.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4

Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves.  Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell.  The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS.  The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason

Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Braves reveal Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton plan for NLDS vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are primed and ready to defend their World Series crown in the postseason. After dropping Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies, they tied it up to even the NLDS at 1-1. Now, as the series shifts to Philadelphia, Atlanta needs their best arms and bats to be ready. That includes one Spencer Strider, who has been sidelined with an injury for the last few weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Phillies eliminate defending-champ Braves, advance to NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies won Saturday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves 8-3, winning their National League Division Series matchup versus the defending champions 3-1 and advancing to the next round. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series after they upset the Los...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown

Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Philadelphia Eagles’ historic 6-0 start

The Philadelphia Eagles came into Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at 5-0, the NFL’s only undefeated team. They left the same way. This division rivalry game loomed large in what’s been a strong NFC East. And as they’ve done all year, the Eagles proved that they are among the elite teams in the NFL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy