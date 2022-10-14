Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
3 Braves players most to blame for season-ending NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves quest to repeat as World Series champions came to a screeching halt in the NLDS, as they ended up being upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves seemed to be in a great spot entering the playoffs after they edged out the New York Mets for the division crown in the National League East, but they fell behind in their series early against the Phillies and were never really able to recover.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Keith Hernandez does a 180, says ‘I’ll be rooting for Phillies the rest of the way’
Mets announcer Keith Hernandez walked back his earlier criticism of the Phillies, claiming he’ll be rooting for them the “rest of the way.” With Saturday’s win, the Phillies advanced to their first NLCS in a dozen years.
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4
Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell. The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS. The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason
Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
Braves reveal Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton plan for NLDS vs. Phillies
The Atlanta Braves are primed and ready to defend their World Series crown in the postseason. After dropping Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies, they tied it up to even the NLDS at 1-1. Now, as the series shifts to Philadelphia, Atlanta needs their best arms and bats to be ready. That includes one Spencer Strider, who has been sidelined with an injury for the last few weeks.
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS
Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.
theScore
Phillies eliminate defending-champ Braves, advance to NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies won Saturday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves 8-3, winning their National League Division Series matchup versus the defending champions 3-1 and advancing to the next round. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series after they upset the Los...
Ex-Yankees pitcher hopes to return for Phillies in NLCS vs. Padres
The Phillies are moving on and David Robertson hopes to be along for the ride. Philadelphia left the 37-year-old reliever off its roster for the National League Division Series after the right-hander suffered a right calf strain while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run in the wild-card series. BUY PHILLIES...
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Philadelphia Eagles’ historic 6-0 start
The Philadelphia Eagles came into Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at 5-0, the NFL’s only undefeated team. They left the same way. This division rivalry game loomed large in what’s been a strong NFC East. And as they’ve done all year, the Eagles proved that they are among the elite teams in the NFL.
WSOC-TV
MLB playoffs: Dodgers trying to hold lead vs. Padres, force NLDS Game 5 after Guardians stun Yankees
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers. Some...
MLB・
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live on Oct 15
On Oct 15 at 2:07 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on FS1. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on FS1, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Fans Ripped by Eagles Leader as ‘Pop Culture Commercialism’
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are fighting for the lead in the NFC East, so they are alike ... right?. Not in one regard, as Eagles vet Jason Kelce tells Sports Radio 94 WIP that the two fan bases represent "polar opposites." "You have the Philadelphia fan base, which...
