Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
SolarWinds (SWI) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
SolarWinds SWI shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks. The increase in...
A Mixed Day for Financial Stocks Has Investors Hopeful Yet Concerned
The stock market continued its topsy-turvy behavior on Monday, bouncing back from a tough week with broad-based gains. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) enjoyed the biggest gains, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) following suit with advances that were still extremely strong. Index.
Strength Seen in LG Display (LPL): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
LG Display LPL shares soared 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from...
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
Why Wheels Up Experience Stock Soared Higher Today
True to its name, Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) had quite the up session on the stock market Monday. The private jet charter operator saw its share price climb nearly 13% skyward on news of a fresh round of capital raising. So what. Before market open, Wheels Up said that...
Why Archaea Energy Stock Soared 54% Today
Shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) surged on Monday after the renewable natural gas (RNG) producer struck a deal to be acquired by British oil giant BP (NYSE: BP). By the close of trading, Archaea Energy's stock price was up 54%. So what. Under the terms of the deal, BP...
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was as Good as Gold Today
As the days grow shorter and we head into winter, could the crypto winter be thawing? Judging by the latest price moves for many cryptocurrencies, at least some investors have such a hope. On Monday, optimism about this and an upcoming quarterly-earnings release boosted the share price of crypto-leaning bank...
Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $14.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Two Harbors Investments (TWO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Two Harbors Investments (TWO) closed at $3.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed at $18.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of...
Huron Consulting (HURN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Huron Consulting (HURN) closed at $70.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Analog Devices (ADI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $139.12, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost...
Should I Buy Roblox Stock?
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. Back in the day, when you used to be able to make money in the stock market, one of the hottest stocks out there was Roblox RBLX. It’s online entertainment platform is the sort of thing that captivates the minds and hearts of kids all over the world. The growth numbers were eye-popping, the engagement was astronomical, and the stock was going parabolic. All good things come to an end, and Roblox, which went from the $70s to $140 in one month, came crashing back down to Earth.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of...
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Splunk (SPLK) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $74.04. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% loss over the past four weeks. The stock price...
Got $1,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
In the current market downturn, it's been challenging to find growth stocks capitalizing on large opportunities and also achieving profitability. This combination is the holy grail for growth investors. It generally indicates a company with a profitable business model that can flourish because it's taking market share in a lucrative industry.
LyondellBasell (LYB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LyondellBasell (LYB) closed at $78.32, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil...
