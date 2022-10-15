Southwest Memphis crash kills 1, injures 2 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a crash in southwest Memphis killed one person and injured two children.

Police say the crash happened at Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue.

Memphis Police originally announced that two adults and two children were involved in the crash. Police later announced that only one adult was involved.

Memphis Police say an adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Memphis Police say two children were taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. They have been upgraded to non-critical condition.

Police did not say what led up to this crash.

