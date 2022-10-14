After accidental lockdowns at 11 schools, Ragsdale pledges fine-tuning of security system

In this MDJ file photo from September are Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Jake Busch

MARIETTA — After numerous Cobb schools experienced false alarm-induced lockdowns earlier this week, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale pledged to implement more training and said the district’s security system had already been modified to prevent another mishap.

At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, 11 Cobb schools were issued a code red alert by the district’s recently installed Centegix alert system, Ragsdale said.

“This was not a result of the Centegix system malfunctioning, but rather a single employee issuing the code red alert,” Ragsdale told the school board during its Thursday meeting. “An immediate modification of the system has been initiated” to prevent accidental alerts in the future. “Additionally, training will be repeated to specific groups of employees to reinforce certain aspects of the system.”

Ragsdale said human error could not be completely eliminated but that steps being taken by the district will reduce the likelihood of human error causing an accidental lockdown in the future.

Ragsdale also added that misinformation had been swirling about Monday’s events, when the district confirmed multiple schools had been placed under a code red lockdown Monday.

“I apologize that we even have to engage in these types of drills, systems, and conversations,” Ragsdale said. “However, this is the world in which we live, and we must take every step possible to ensure our students and staff our safe.”

Cobb schools this year installed a new crisis alert system, Centegix, at all of its schools. The system, using badges that educators wear, is meant to enable staff to rapidly alert authorities in the case of an attack on a school. Employees can press a button on the badge to trigger an alert.

During the public comment period at the start of the board meeting, parent Laura Judge, a member of grassroots group Watching the Funds — Cobb, told the board she heard stories of students texting their parents they loved them and that “one child was trampled, instruments were broken, teachers were grabbing students from the hall or were stuck outside.”

She urged the board to do a better job of alleviating students’ fears of lockdowns by offering post-lockdown counseling.

In other business, Ragsdale told attendees during the meeting that the district has received 271 applications for bus drivers and hired 65 new drivers since raising starting hourly pay for the position to $25 per hour. At the time of the pay raise, the district faced a shortage of more than 200 drivers.

“It has definitely had a positive impact in lowering that driver shortage that I know everybody is experiencing in public schools,” Ragsdale said of the raise.