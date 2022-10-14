ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
owegopennysaver.com

‘One drawing at a time’

Heading back up north from Tampa Bay, Fla., and just weeks after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in Florida, Illustrator Terry Mead will be traveling back to her hometown of Apalachin, N.Y., but this time for a different reason. Mead has her illustrations on display at Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, located at 171 Front St. in downtown Owego.
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Alum Justin Zell Hosts Improv Class For Theater Students

BINGHAMTON High SCHOOL THEATER STUDENTS WELCOME ACCOMPLISHED Alumni JUSTIN Zell TO HOST AN IMPROV CLASS. STUDENTS PARTICIPATED IN IMPROV EXERCISES TO GET OUT OF THEIR COMFORT ZONE. ZELL GRADUATED FROM THE Rod Serling School of Fine Arts AND SAID HE IS HONORED THAT BINGHAMTON STILL CONTINUES TO GIVE REAL VALUE...
BINGHAMTON, NY
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira street named after late Vito Manzari to honor his legacy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Vito Manzari was an Elmira icon in his own lifetime, so it is only fitting that the City continues to honor him after his death. Along with naming June 9th as Vito Manzari Day this past summer, the street that runs past his restaurant now wears his name.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

ME High School Unveils New Mosaic

2020 was a difficult time for students at Maine Endwell High School, especially for its graduating class. But today, with the unveiling of a new mosaic, the school's walls are shining with their names. Seniors wrote their messages in June of 2020. Some wrote inspirational quotes, while others created drawings....
MAINE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Bests Susquehanna Valley at Home

The Vestal Golden Bears shut out the visiting Horseheads team on Friday night, taking a 17-0 lead at halftime before notching another score in the second half. Check out the highlights from the first half above!
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

What to do with all your Fall leaves

ELMIRA, NY, (WETM) – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in […]
ELMIRA, NY
vhsnews.com

New Teacher at VHS: Jennifer Pham

Ms. Jennifer Pham, who teaches Band, is one of the teachers in their first year at Vestal High School. She played flute and percussion in high school and continues to play all band instruments today, including some orchestra ones as well. She likes all kinds of music, including classical and jazz, and one of her favorite artists is Jacob Collier, who she says does an “excellent combination of pop, jazz, and funk.”
VESTAL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Radisson Hotel transforming into Double Tree by Hilton

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A massive multimillion dollar facelift is coming to the Radisson Hotel, in Corning. Thursday evening marked the next chapter for the hotel, because the Radisson will transform into a Double Tree by Hilton hotel. The transformation was kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony. The entire hotel will get a makeover and various upgrades, and it began with the swing of a sledgehammer.
CORNING, NY
whcuradio.com

Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
OWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy