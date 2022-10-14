Read full article on original website
‘One drawing at a time’
Heading back up north from Tampa Bay, Fla., and just weeks after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in Florida, Illustrator Terry Mead will be traveling back to her hometown of Apalachin, N.Y., but this time for a different reason. Mead has her illustrations on display at Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, located at 171 Front St. in downtown Owego.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Alum Justin Zell Hosts Improv Class For Theater Students
BINGHAMTON High SCHOOL THEATER STUDENTS WELCOME ACCOMPLISHED Alumni JUSTIN Zell TO HOST AN IMPROV CLASS. STUDENTS PARTICIPATED IN IMPROV EXERCISES TO GET OUT OF THEIR COMFORT ZONE. ZELL GRADUATED FROM THE Rod Serling School of Fine Arts AND SAID HE IS HONORED THAT BINGHAMTON STILL CONTINUES TO GIVE REAL VALUE...
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira street named after late Vito Manzari to honor his legacy
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Vito Manzari was an Elmira icon in his own lifetime, so it is only fitting that the City continues to honor him after his death. Along with naming June 9th as Vito Manzari Day this past summer, the street that runs past his restaurant now wears his name.
Christ Church holding semi-annual rummage sale
Christ Episcopal Church on Henry Street is holding its semi-annual rummage sale, this one with plenty of holiday-related items.
Meet the Binghamton Graduate Who Helped To Build Yankee Stadium
Construction on the new Yankee stadium began in August of 2006 and construction was completed on April 2, 2009. The stadium build came with a price tag of $2.3 billion dollars and the new Yankee stadium is the third-largest stadium in Major League Baseball by seating capacity. Groundbreaking ceremonies for...
Garden Opening at Binghamton Site Where Cheri Lindsey Died
Construction of a memorial garden on the property where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is nearing completion. The project on the city's North Side is being developed on the site where Cheri Lindsey's body was found in March 1984. Cheri disappeared while delivering newspapers in the neighborhood. Her body...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
ME High School Unveils New Mosaic
2020 was a difficult time for students at Maine Endwell High School, especially for its graduating class. But today, with the unveiling of a new mosaic, the school's walls are shining with their names. Seniors wrote their messages in June of 2020. Some wrote inspirational quotes, while others created drawings....
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
Large fire extinguished at Taylor Garbage in Owego
According to the Owego Fire Department, a large fire was extinguished yesterday at Taylor Garbage in Owego.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Bests Susquehanna Valley at Home
The Vestal Golden Bears shut out the visiting Horseheads team on Friday night, taking a 17-0 lead at halftime before notching another score in the second half. Check out the highlights from the first half above!
Customer struck and killed by vehicle outside Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
According to the Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant Facebook page, a customer was struck by a vehicle and killed after exiting the restaurant on Friday,
Binghamton selling half-finished building
The City of Binghamton has struck upon a new approach to addressing foreclosed, dilapidated properties: offering them as sort of a half-finished starter rehab kit.
Business moves into the Number 5 Commons
The Simply Space has officially cut the ribbon and moved into the old Firehouse in the Number 5 Commons. Owner Katie Kane says that the Simply Space combines the experience of shopping for apparel, with the services of a spray tan business.
What to do with all your Fall leaves
ELMIRA, NY, (WETM) – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in […]
vhsnews.com
New Teacher at VHS: Jennifer Pham
Ms. Jennifer Pham, who teaches Band, is one of the teachers in their first year at Vestal High School. She played flute and percussion in high school and continues to play all band instruments today, including some orchestra ones as well. She likes all kinds of music, including classical and jazz, and one of her favorite artists is Jacob Collier, who she says does an “excellent combination of pop, jazz, and funk.”
NewsChannel 36
Corning Radisson Hotel transforming into Double Tree by Hilton
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A massive multimillion dollar facelift is coming to the Radisson Hotel, in Corning. Thursday evening marked the next chapter for the hotel, because the Radisson will transform into a Double Tree by Hilton hotel. The transformation was kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony. The entire hotel will get a makeover and various upgrades, and it began with the swing of a sledgehammer.
whcuradio.com
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
whcuradio.com
Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
Homeless crisis in Broome as shelters are full
Broome County has run out of places for the homeless to stay.
