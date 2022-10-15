Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties will...
WESH
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
vieravoice.com
Bluegrass in Brevard, "Stompin' in the Swamp"
Live Bluegrass Bands, food trucks, beer, wine and a fun day at the F. Burton Smith Regional Park in Cocoa. All proceeds from this event go towards the preservation and education of the Lawndale Museum.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
click orlando
Brevard County to distribute flood cleanup kits at select libraries after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is partnering with the Salvation Army to distribute flood cleanup kits to county residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Friday. While supplies last, kits will be distributed at libraries in the most-impacted areas across the county starting on Saturday. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor...
vieravoice.com
Cocoa Village Fall Art & Craft Fair
This free outdoor event will feature over 200 vendors showcasing their one-of-a-kind #handcrafted creations, live music, food trucks, and more. The streets of Cocoa Village will be closed to traffic, creating a pedestrian-only downtown for art, food, and fun.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Sheriff’s Office Presents Proceeds for ‘Dancing For The Space Coast’ to Charities, Watch the Event Replay
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that we recently presented four incredible Brevard County Charities with the proceeds from our annual “Dancing for the Space Coast” event that was held this past June. The annual event is sponsored by...
click orlando
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: City of Palm Bay to Host Veteran’s Day Parade November 5
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay will host the 2022 Palm Bay Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 9 a.m. Participants and spectators alike are invited to help honor our veterans and their families. The parade will start at...
Peach Valley Cafe to Significantly Expand Central Florida Footprint
After the brand’s 8th store opens in Maitland, Mr. Holm plans to open three more locations in the area—one in Celebration, another in Lake Mary, and a third about an hour and a half away, in Gainesville.
Come Out With Pride festival kicks off in Orlando, First Lady Jill Biden speaks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people are attending this year’s “Come Out With Pride” festival in Orlando. First Lady Jill Biden also made an appearance at the event. She spoke to the Orlando community at City Hall before the parade, urging people to vote in the upcoming election and make sure their voices are heard.
Still buzzing: Orange County mosquito spraying Sunday night, other counties soon to follow
ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Sunday night, the state said it will help Orange County with aerial mosquito treatments. They are working to prevent mosquito breeding after a major population increase due to Hurricane Ian. Orange County Mosquito Control found about 93,000 acres in Orange County with an increased mosquito...
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
Firefighters battle blaze started by grill at Seminole County home
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family of six is displaced after a fire burned through a residential home in Seminole County. The fire happened at a home on Ermine Avenue in Winter Springs around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Seminole County Fire Department arrived on the scene and had...
ahsblueandwhite.com
The Tragedy Of Hurricane Ian
Families have been displaced and without a home, and even worse, loved ones were lost. Hurricane Ian caused lives to be ruined, we can take this moment to reflect and be thankful for having a safe place to call home. The Blue and White met with students, teachers, and administration to break down how the hurricane affected them emotionally and physically.
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian
Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
Bay News 9
In Central Florida, few options for Long COVID patients
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Amanda Cravey came down with COVID-19 in December 2021, it felt like a mild cold – until a week later, when she said that "all of her systems went haywire." Her heart raced, she struggled to breathe and she experienced bouts of brain fog:...
