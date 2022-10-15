ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
Bluegrass in Brevard, "Stompin' in the Swamp"

Live Bluegrass Bands, food trucks, beer, wine and a fun day at the F. Burton Smith Regional Park in Cocoa. All proceeds from this event go towards the preservation and education of the Lawndale Museum.
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
Cocoa Village Fall Art & Craft Fair

This free outdoor event will feature over 200 vendors showcasing their one-of-a-kind #handcrafted creations, live music, food trucks, and more. The streets of Cocoa Village will be closed to traffic, creating a pedestrian-only downtown for art, food, and fun.
The Tragedy Of Hurricane Ian

Families have been displaced and without a home, and even worse, loved ones were lost. Hurricane Ian caused lives to be ruined, we can take this moment to reflect and be thankful for having a safe place to call home. The Blue and White met with students, teachers, and administration to break down how the hurricane affected them emotionally and physically.
Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian

Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
In Central Florida, few options for Long COVID patients

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Amanda Cravey came down with COVID-19 in December 2021, it felt like a mild cold – until a week later, when she said that "all of her systems went haywire." Her heart raced, she struggled to breathe and she experienced bouts of brain fog:...
