Heinicke back at QB, Dotson hopeful to return
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders look to build off Thursday night’s win over the Bears Sunday as they host a struggling Green Bay Packers team. However, the Commanders will be without Carson Wentz, and will have Taylor Heinicke start. Heinicke started 15 games last year for Washington, after Ryan Fitzpatrick went […]
Isaiah Williams anchors rising Delaware State program
Delaware State is on track for its best season in a decade. And Isaiah Williams is a big part of that. The post Isaiah Williams anchors rising Delaware State program appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
High school volleyball: Cherokee Bluff smashes Southeast Whitfield in first round of state
It was fairly clear that Cherokee Bluff wasn’t as sharp as it has been most of the season in the early going of its first-round Class 4A state volleyball playoff match against Southeast Whitfield. The good news was the neither were the visiting Raiders, and the host Bears eventually...
Cardinals superfan mourns loss of her husband after his battle with cancer
They both loved football but found out they loved each other more – but that fondness for football is still pretty serious.
