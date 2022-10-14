ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Complex

Jeezy and DJ Drama Perform B Side Concert in Atlanta

Jeezy and DJ Drama joined forces on Saturday night for a secret B Side concert in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair performed their most popular mixtape songs, including “Dem Boyz,” “Peace Up (A-Town Down),” “Who Dat,” and Jeezy’s verse from Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know (Remix).”
ATLANTA, GA
musicconnection.com

Wrap-up: HBCU Love Tour in Atlanta

The Recording Academy®'s Black Music Collective, in partnership with GRAMMY U®, hosted the HBCU Love Tour in Atlanta, GA on October 9 and 10. The program aims to empower students at HBCUs to pursue a career in music and educate prospective music industry professionals on career paths and emerging opportunities.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

G Herbo shot at while onstage at Clark Atlanta University

Someone tried to shoot down Rapper G Herbo while he was performing at the famed Atlanta University Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The 27-year-old rapper, who was born in Chicago under the name Herbert Randall Wright III, was performing at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party when a gunshot rang out in the direction of the stage.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Stunning Chapel Will Play Host To Intimate R&B Candlelight Concerts

The Chapel, which is located in Decatur, is the former First United Methodist Church, and has since become an enchanting venue for events in the area. One that’s taking the ATL by storm is the incomparable Candlelight concert series, that has been continuously transforming iconic venues across the city into musical love-letters for different soundtracks that pay tribute to the best in music, film, and entertainment.
DECATUR, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Atlanta Air Show Will Soon Soar Over The ATL With Its Epic Return

The Atlanta Air Show will soon soar over the ATL, with its anticipated return all set to take over the Peachtree skies. Taking place on November 5 & 6, this event will bring an unbeatable collection of planes and performers to Falcon Field for a weekend of wholesome family fun.
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

PUMA Launches Program With Clark Atlanta University To Help Students Launch Their Careers In The Sports Apparel Industry

The company will also provide $1 million in scholarships over the next five years. Sports retailer PUMA is debuting a partnership with Clark Atlanta University to help students launch their careers after graduation. On October 12, the company announced it will offer a program that includes a customized curriculum, career preparation, research projects, and internships.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Cast A Spell At This Hocus Pocus Themed Halloween Pop-Up Bar In Atlanta

Disney recently surprised Hocus Pocus fans to a magical sequel, following a lengthy break after the first movie premiered in the early 90s. In Atlanta, one bar in particular is honoring the return of the Sanderson sisters on an epic scale. Renowned for the inventive pop-up’s that take over the...
ATLANTA, GA
yourmileagemayvary.net

Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants

Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
ATLANTA, GA
Radio Ink

Report: iHeart Manager Out After Using Racial Slurs

WSB-TV in Atlanta is reporting that iHeartMedia Atlanta president Drew Lauter has been let go after video that appears to show him using racial slurs turned up. WSB reports that iHeart confirmed that Lauter is no longer employed by the company. The TV station says the video shows Lauter riding...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Watch | Video shows moment car smashes through patio at Buckhead restaurant overnight

ATLANTA — 11Alive has obtained video that shows the moment the patio area at a Buckhead restaurant was smashed up overnight when a car ran through it. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn took photos of the scene showing Sauce Buckhead patio tossed about as a result of the incident, which occurred while the restaurant was closed. Part of the patio's awning was collapsed, the photos show. There was also a bumper from the car still on scene. The pizza restaurant is located on Irby Avenue in Buckhead.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta

Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
ATLANTA, GA
a-z-animals.com

Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?

Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
ATLANTA, GA

