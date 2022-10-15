Read full article on original website
Atlanta charity clinic preps for patient increase due to closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Atlanta Medical Center will close completely on Nov. 1. As that date looms, charity clinics are bracing for a surge of new patients. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with Mercy Care in downtown Atlanta, and they told him it’s going to be a challenge treating all these extra patients.
Doctors at Atlanta Medical Center concerned over release from non-compete contracts
ATLANTA — The lights are out, and the doors are closed on at the emergency room at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. The hospital officially shut down its emergency department at 7 a.m. Friday. A full closure of the hospital is set for Nov. 1, and a big concern...
‘A lot of people are going to end up dying’: Neighbor says as Wellstar AMC set to close
ATLANTA — Early Friday morning, the emergency room at Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center will close. It’s a big step toward closing the entire hospital on Nov. 1. “A lot of people are going to end up dying,” said Alison Page. Page says doctors in the AMC...
‘People are going to end up dying:’ Neighbors share concerns over AMC’s ER shutting down today
ATLANTA — Early Friday morning, the emergency room at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center will close. It’s a big step toward closing the entire hospital on Nov. 1. “A lot of people are going to end up dying,” said Alison Page. Page says doctors in the AMC...
Wellstar AMC closes emergency room | Mercy Care to help care for patients
ATLANTA — Wellstar AMC officially closed its emergency room Friday, marking another step towards the hospital's planned closure on Nov. 1. "Any time any of those resources are removed, that means more strain on the entire system," Anitra Walker with Mercy Care, explained to 11Alive News. While Grady Hospital...
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
Exclusive: New attorney for Wayne Williams demands answers in Atlanta child murders
ATLANTA — Wayne Williams has a new attorney - and she's talking exclusively with 11Alive. Williams has spent the last 40 years in prison convicted of murdering two men, while being presumed guilty of murdering 22 children, also famously known as the Atlanta Child Murders, from 1979 to 1981.
Atlanta Medical Center implements plan for ER closure Friday
ATLANTA — Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is prepping for the final steps to close its ER on Friday. In a statement, Wellstar Health System said it's implementing a comprehensive plan including sending formal announcements and alternative options for care via mail to residents within a 5-mile radius. It's also sharing flyers with community partners such as shelters and food banks.
Man shot after suspect approaches car in Atlanta and opens fire, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for more answers surrounding a Sunday morning shooting near Parsons St. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Actions News a 20-year-old man was shot after he was inside a car near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. with two other victims when an unknown man approached the car and opened fire.
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
Monroe Local News
Sign is up in Between, Ga. for local woman in need of a kidney
She was given a kidney by her mother, but after 6 years it failed. Update: The sign is now up on the side of Highway 78 in Between and is lit up at night to avoid anybody driving by not seeing it. The hope is that Shelby Davis will get a lifesaving kidney donation in time for Christmas.
Families of 3 inmates who died at Gwinnett jail push for changes
Friends and relatives of three Gwinnett County Detention Center inmates who died while in custody last year gathered out...
People still living in condemned Roswell apartments having hard time finding new homes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Some residents of a condemned apartment complex in Roswell are struggling to move out. The building is plagued with structural problems, but more than a dozen tenants still live there. It’s known as the Pelfrey Pines Apartments on Grove Way. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned...
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Vine City Walmart, police say
A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting outside a Vine City Walmart in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning, according to police.
“We don’t know why:” Family of Navy veteran, father shot and killed on I-285 wants answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Daniel Booth served in a Navy for eight years right out of high school, seeing the world and serving his country as a Navy technician, according to his family. No one who loved him, including his 17-year-old daughter, would have thought he would be gunned...
Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts told me they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
Police identify man found dead in driveway of Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was the only reporter to...
