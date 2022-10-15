ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Medical Center implements plan for ER closure Friday

ATLANTA — Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is prepping for the final steps to close its ER on Friday. In a statement, Wellstar Health System said it's implementing a comprehensive plan including sending formal announcements and alternative options for care via mail to residents within a 5-mile radius. It's also sharing flyers with community partners such as shelters and food banks.
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
Sign is up in Between, Ga. for local woman in need of a kidney

She was given a kidney by her mother, but after 6 years it failed. Update: The sign is now up on the side of Highway 78 in Between and is lit up at night to avoid anybody driving by not seeing it. The hope is that Shelby Davis will get a lifesaving kidney donation in time for Christmas.
