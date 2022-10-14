Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch

Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks favored by more than a field goal in top 10 matchup with UCLA
The Oregon Ducks are favored by more than a field goal ahead of their marquee matchup against the UCLA Bruins. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) opened as 4-point favorites against the No. 9 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX or FS1) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 5.5.
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks’ run defense moves into top 15 after bye week
Oregon’s rushing defense moved into the top 15 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) have been in the top 20 in run defense since beating Washington State and moved up from 19th to 13th following their bye week.
Oregon Ducks host Chip Kelly, UCLA in Pac-12′s first top 10 conference matchup since 2018: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins in a marquee college football matchup Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek:. No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) vs. No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0)
Oregon State, Jack Colletto defeat Washington State 24-10, beat Cougars for first time since 2013: Game at a glance
Oregon State ended nearly a decade of Washington State dominance, as Jack Colletto scored two touchdowns to lead the Beavers to a 24-10 win Saturday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. OSU beat the Cougars for the first time since 2013, stopping a streak of eight consecutive losses. The victory...
Oregon Ducks move into top 10 after bye week
The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins will meet in a top 10 matchup. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 10 with 953 points in the AP poll and No. 9 with 1,000 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their bye week. UCLA (6-0, 3-0) is No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the coaches poll.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers are looking for their first Pac-12 three-game winning streak since 2013 on Saturday, they host the Colorado Buffaloes at 5 p.m. at Reser Stadium. OSU is coming off back-to-back wins over Stanford and Washington State. Colorado posted its first win of the season last week, beating California in overtime.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith, Oladapo, Colletto
OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State. The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
Pac-12 point spreads for Week 8: Oregon favored over UCLA in top 10 matchup
Oregon and UCLA are tied atop the Pac-12 in more ways than one. As they prepare for the most anticipated game of the conference season, the Ducks and Bruins own 3-0 records in conference play, and each is 4-2 overall against the spread this season.
‘College GameDay’ coming to Eugene for top 10 matchup of Oregon Ducks against UCLA
ESPN’s “College GameDay” is heading to Eugene to broadcast next Saturday before the Oregon Ducks host UCLA. The game, the first top 10 matchup in the Pac-12 since 2018, will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Fox or FS1. “College GameDay” has visited Eugene 10 times...
Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU
YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 7
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 7 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 8 of 17 for 140 yards with two interceptions and 15 carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns in 48-34 loss to Ole Miss. Cale...
Bill Oram: It’s time to stop picking against Oregon State
You didn’t have to look far to find people who were skeptical that Oregon State could beat Washington State on Saturday night. Of the seven members of The Oregonian/OregonLive sports staff who made picks in Saturday’s games, all seven gave the Cougars the edge.
Oregon softball sweeps doubleheader with College of the Siskiyous, Oregon Tech
Oregon softball swept its second Saturday doubleheader of the fall. Hanna Delgado went 4 for 5 with six RBIs for the Ducks in a 30-2 win over College of the Siskiyous and KK Humphreys went 3 for 3 with a double and two two-run home runs in a 14-2 win over Oregon Tech Saturday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.
Where Oregon stands at offensive line after latest verbal commitment
The Oregon Ducks have been searching some time now for offensive linemen to add to its 2023 recruiting class and now they've secured two commitments from prospects with.
Linfield clinches 66th consecutive winning season with victory at Pacific
The Linfield Wildcats’ run of consecutive winning seasons dates back so far that it has become known simply as “The Streak.”. Dwight D. Eisenhower was president back in 1956, when Linfield started a streak of consistent winning that reached 66 years on Saturday with the Wildcats of McMinnville beating Northwest Conference foe Pacific 42-21 in Forest Grove.
What TV channel is Eastern Washington vs Sacramento State football game today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch EWU Eagles online (10/15/2022)
The undefeated Sacramento State Hornets put their perfect record on the line this week as they head north for a showdown on the red turf at Roos Field where they’ll face the Eastern Washington Eagles during Week 7 of the college football season on Saturday, October 15 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
KGW
One of Oregon's most competitive races is in the newly created 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Television viewers have seen wall-to-wall campaign ads as the November 8 election draws closer. Oregon's congressional races are unusually tight in a typically blue state, and are drawing a lot of interest and money from both Republican and Democratic national party committees. One of the most...
nbc16.com
Meteor spotted in Lincoln City
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — An Oregon Police officer caught a meteor on his dash-camera late Wednesday night. This happened in Lincoln City around 10:15 p.m. The officer was headed back to the station when he turned a corner and saw the fireball streaking across the sky. And he wasn't...
hereisoregon.com
Street vendor ‘Frog’ and his joke books have become a University of Oregon institution
David “Frog” Miller has sold his small, photocopied books of groan-worthy jokes and cartoons from his chair just outside the University of Oregon Bookstore in Eugene to students, faculty and staff for the past 36 years. “What has orange fuzzy feet, a painted face and lives in a...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
