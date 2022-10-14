ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton field hockey seniors celebrate teamwork, hard work and friendship

TAUNTON— While winning is always a positive, it isn't everything in high school sports. While the memories of results may fade over time, the lessons in teamwork, development of leadership skills and the friendships forged in afternoon practices and road game bus rides are long lasting, and that certainly is the case for Taunton field hockey. The Tigers (3-10-1) honored their seven members of the Class of 2023, Brooke Bell, Kaysie DeMoura, Sophia Hoye, Kaia Leonard, Sydney...
TAUNTON, MA
DC News Now

Heinicke back at QB, Dotson hopeful to return

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders look to build off Thursday night’s win over the Bears Sunday as they host a struggling Green Bay Packers team. However, the Commanders will be without Carson Wentz, and will have Taylor Heinicke start. Heinicke started 15 games last year for Washington, after Ryan Fitzpatrick went […]
WASHINGTON, DC

