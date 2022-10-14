Read full article on original website
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry Mansfield
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
lafocusnewspaper.com
What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is
What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is. Over the past week three sitting council members — Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, Nury Martinez — found themselves embroiled in a scandal that quickly went nationwide for spouting racist nonsense in a meeting with a union boss as they schemed how to bend the city’s redistricting process in their favor.
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Saugus Café is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County
Saugus Café first opened in 1886 and it is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County.
KNX launches 'L.A.‘s Morning News' with new lineup
“L.A.’s Morning News,” the next generation of KNX News 97.1 FM’s iconic morning show, launches Monday. Longtime KNX News personality and podcaster Mike Simpson moves to mornings alongside Vicky Moore and veteran traffic reporter Jennifer York.
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
AOL Corp
The 15 Best Spas in Los Angeles for Relaxation and Rejuvenation
Los Angeles is a city that takes wellness, self-care and pampering to new heights, and so it's no surprise that there's a spa for every type of person and need. Perhaps your body yearns for a rejuvenating soak or your face could use a glow-up. Or maybe LED light therapy or a couples massage is more your thing. Whatever it is you seek, we've got you covered with our pick of the best spas in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to Brentwood.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
signalscv.com
Construction under way on final phase of the Center at Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co., a global real estate developer, and real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588...
spectrumnews1.com
Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal
LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
signalscv.com
Finding California’s Most Unusual Sports
It’s no secret that California is one of the best destinations to visit for world-class sports. From its mesmerizing water games and long-distance marathons to championship-winning collegiate and professional sports teams, California truly has it all. California is also home to some unusual sports and unique venues. Beach Volleyball.
signalscv.com
Six Saugus district campuses recognized among America’s healthiest schools
Cedarcreek, Charles Helmers, North Park, Rosedell, Santa Clarita and West Creek elementary schools were among 406 schools nationwide to be recognized as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-22 school year. “We are proud of all our schools’ commitment to wellness and ensuring that students have their basic personal needs...
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
signalscv.com
New sculpture installed at West Creek Park
Santa Clarita residents have a new temporary public art piece to enjoy following the recent installation of “Endangered Fossils,” which is the latest sculpture to join the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Art collection. “Endangered Fossils” can be viewed at the northwest corner of West Creek Park,...
Katie Porter berated Irvine mayor in texts: 'lecture me' on 'professionalism' and 'see what happens'
California Democrat Rep. Katie Porter got into it with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan after she trashed the Irvine police for arresting the man she lives with at her town hall.
laguestlist.com
The World of Ralph Lauren Comes to Life at The Huntington Gardens for their Spring 2023 Collections
Ralph Lauren presented the Spring 2023 collections with a special World of Ralph Lauren fashion experience in Southern California, for an unforgettable evening. The experience included an expansive runway show and elegant seated dinner set against the spectacular backdrop of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. “I have always been inspired by the natural beauty, the heritage, and glamour of the West Coast of America. California has always been a land of dreams and contradictions—rugged coasts and red carpets. For the first time ever, I bring my dream of living here, sharing my worlds in an experience that celebrates a way of life I have always believed in—a mix of grit and glamour, energy and inspiration,” Ralph Lauren, Chief Creative Officer. Notable guests include Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, John Legend, Robin Wright, Diane Keaton, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Dern, Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell, Maggie Rogers, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, James Marsden, Angus Cloud, Cole Sprouse, Sylvester Stallone, Kathryn Newton, Diego Calva, Wisdom Kaye, Kelsey Merritt, Amelie Zilber, Blake Grey, Noah Beck, Aimee Song, Vinnie Hacker, Laura Love, and Emily Mariko.
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
knock-la.com
Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer
In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
Sheriff’s re-election campaign rides into WeHo
Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his campaign team swooped in to West Hollywood on Saturday morning, part of a concerted effort to pick up votes in smaller communities throughout Los Angeles County. The sheriff started off the day with an intimate Q&A session at The Abbey with WeHo citizens who were...
Sheriff kicks off Community Academy
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department kicked off its Community Academy this week with a riveting presentation by Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Tatami. Hatami is known for his work prosecuting the parents of Gabriel Fernandez, the 8-year-old Palmdale boy who was tortured to death by his mother and her boyfriend in the mid 2010s.. He spoke about the ways the D.A.’s office works with the Sheriff’s Department, as well his own traumatic youth.
