Ralph Lauren presented the Spring 2023 collections with a special World of Ralph Lauren fashion experience in Southern California, for an unforgettable evening. The experience included an expansive runway show and elegant seated dinner set against the spectacular backdrop of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. “I have always been inspired by the natural beauty, the heritage, and glamour of the West Coast of America. California has always been a land of dreams and contradictions—rugged coasts and red carpets. For the first time ever, I bring my dream of living here, sharing my worlds in an experience that celebrates a way of life I have always believed in—a mix of grit and glamour, energy and inspiration,” Ralph Lauren, Chief Creative Officer. Notable guests include Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, John Legend, Robin Wright, Diane Keaton, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Dern, Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell, Maggie Rogers, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, James Marsden, Angus Cloud, Cole Sprouse, Sylvester Stallone, Kathryn Newton, Diego Calva, Wisdom Kaye, Kelsey Merritt, Amelie Zilber, Blake Grey, Noah Beck, Aimee Song, Vinnie Hacker, Laura Love, and Emily Mariko.

SAN MARINO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO