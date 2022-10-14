ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Find out what's happening this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO - Looking for something to do this weekend?. Whether you're looking for family fun, a night out or some cultural immersion, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy in Chicagoland. Morton Arboretum Glass Pumpkin Patch. The 12th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch opened on Wednesday and runs through...
Snow possible in Chicago area, Northwest Indiana on Monday

CHICAGO - Prepare for winter weather: Chicago-area residents could see flurries on Monday, and lake effect snow and rain are possible in Northwest Indiana. The National Weather Service said that reduced visibility is possible, and wind gusts will be 30 to 35 miles per hour. The weather is expected to...
$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs

WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...
Kayla Robinson: Chicago girl, 14, missing from South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Kayla Robinson is missing from the 5200 block of South Indiana Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood. Robinson is described as a Black girl, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 148 pounds. She has...
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

