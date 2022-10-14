Read full article on original website
Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago
CHICAGO - When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October. Where is the best place to fully...
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new homes
New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal.
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
Whether you're looking for family fun, a night out or some cultural immersion, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy in Chicagoland.
History made after Illinois State Treasurer returns $11M to Chicago man's family
CHICAGO - History was made this week after the Illinois State Treasurer's office returned $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man who died of natural causes in 2016. Treasurer Michael Frerich said it is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the history of the nation. Little...
Find out what's happening this weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO - Looking for something to do this weekend?. Whether you're looking for family fun, a night out or some cultural immersion, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy in Chicagoland. Morton Arboretum Glass Pumpkin Patch. The 12th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch opened on Wednesday and runs through...
Lightfoot asks Chicago community to donate winter clothing to migrants from Texas
CHICAGO - The city is giving residents the opportunity to help asylum seekers now in Chicago. To date, the city has welcomed more than 3,200 people bused from the Texas border. As winter approaches, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office is asking the community to help these families by donating winter coats...
Snow possible in Chicago area, Northwest Indiana on Monday
CHICAGO - Prepare for winter weather: Chicago-area residents could see flurries on Monday, and lake effect snow and rain are possible in Northwest Indiana. The National Weather Service said that reduced visibility is possible, and wind gusts will be 30 to 35 miles per hour. The weather is expected to...
Man fatally shot during fight in Old Town hotel lounge
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during a fight in an Old Town hotel Sunday morning. Police say two men were fighting in a lounge at the Hotel Lincoln on North Clark Street around 1:20 a.m. when one of the men was shot in the chest. A 35-year-old man...
Local leaders discuss Chicago gun violence prevention on South Side
Local leaders and activists came together Friday to talk about gun violence prevention and solutions for getting weapons off Chicago’s streets.
Waukegan to make beach more accessible for this with mobility issues
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Next summer, it's going to be easier for those with mobility issues to go enjoy Waukegan Beach. The city is adding a concrete pad and rubber mats leading to the water. That pad will also have different amenities, so people can be near the lake without having...
Week in Review: Landlord found dismembered in freezer • $7.5M theft ring bust • BNSF Railroad payout
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is charged after her landlord was found dismembered in her freezer, Wilmette police busted a major retail theft ring after a year-long investigation, and a federal jury has ordered BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CTA Red Line trains bypass 87th Street Station after man shot: officials
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a southbound CTA Red Line train at the 87th Street Station Saturday morning. Chicago police say there was a fight between two men on the train around 6:10 a.m. and one of the men began firing. The 60-year-old victim was taken to University...
Woman dies after being shot multiple times on sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman died after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday. The woman, 39, was found at about 10:45 a.m. on South Vincennes Avenue near West 84th. She was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital. Police are investigating.
Skokie police distribute catalytic converter alarms to residents
More than 600 residents signed up for the program, but police had about two hundred available and gave priority to people who drive the most targeted cars, like Toyota Prius and Honda CRV.
Fire tears through tire shop, restaurant in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Chicago fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed two West Side businesses and damaged a third Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at a tire shop in the 4300 block of West Madison Street,...
Teen allegedly robbed three women at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed multiple people on Chicago's South Side Monday. The teen is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. The robberies occurred at the following locations:. 10700 block of South Laflin Street: two 50-year-old...
Roseanne Tellez takes on The Old Joliet Haunted Prison
For Halloween lovers, the Old Joliet Haunted Prison is up and running again this year! FOX 32's Roseanne Tellez shows us some of the new attractions.
$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs
WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...
More than 10,000 guns recovered off Chicago's streets in 2022: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police have crossed the 10,000 gun milestone in their effort to remove illegal firearms off city streets. "For the year, officers have recovered 10,126 guns. Just for 2022," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown during his weekly crime update. But just how many illegal guns remain on...
Kayla Robinson: Chicago girl, 14, missing from South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Kayla Robinson is missing from the 5200 block of South Indiana Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood. Robinson is described as a Black girl, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 148 pounds. She has...
