3 Atlanta Braves who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Atlanta Braves have a lot of players that may not be returning to the team in 2023. The Atlanta Braves have locked up a lot of their core pieces for the future in the last couple of years. Since they have done that they have outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.,...
NBC Sports
J.T. Realmuto hits inside-the-park home run to extend Phillies' Game 4 lead
What could possibly be more exciting than an inside-the-park home run in a postseason clincher?. J.T. Realmuto delivered one in the fourth inning Saturday afternoon to temporarily extend the Phillies' lead to three runs in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Braves. Realmuto led off the fourth against Atlanta...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run
When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
Hernández: Panic mode has taken root for Dodgers, who are doing very little right
The Dodgers' offense continued to scuffle against the San Diego Padres in L.A.'s 2-1 loss in Game 3 of the NLDS, and now the 111-win team's season is at
Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Bryce Harper stood as still in the clubhouse as he does when he admires a home run and accepted the beer bath from bottles his Phillies teammates took delight in pouring on him. Harper's goggles provided no defense for the waterfall of booze streaming...
Mariners lose in 18 innings, eliminated from MLB postseason
SEATTLE — The M’s season came to a long, painful end on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 1-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Mariners were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday after falling in the series 2-0. Yordan Alvarez has been causing problems for the M’s, hitting two go-ahead home runs...
News 8 KFMB
Padres beat LA! Advance to NL Championship Series for first time since 1998
SAN DIEGO — In front of a raucous hometown crowd at Petco Park, the San Diego Padres eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 on Saturday, clinching the National League Division Series!. Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros defeat Mariners in 18 innings
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series with a 1-0 victory on the road after a whopping 18 innings. Houston now advances to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Earlier, the Philadelphia...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
National League Championship Series is Set
The National League Championship Series is all set. It will be the Philadelphia Phillies against the San Diego Padres. Wait? You didn’t have that on your 2022 MLB Playoff Bingo Card?. Yup, it’s true. Phillies-Padres. The Phillies advanced their first NLCS appearance in 12 years with an 8-3...
