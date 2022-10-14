ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run

When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners lose in 18 innings, eliminated from MLB postseason

SEATTLE — The M’s season came to a long, painful end on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 1-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Mariners were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday after falling in the series 2-0. Yordan Alvarez has been causing problems for the M’s, hitting two go-ahead home runs...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Astros defeat Mariners in 18 innings

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series with a 1-0 victory on the road after a whopping 18 innings. Houston now advances to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Earlier, the Philadelphia...
HOUSTON, TX
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

National League Championship Series is Set

The National League Championship Series is all set. It will be the Philadelphia Phillies against the San Diego Padres. Wait? You didn’t have that on your 2022 MLB Playoff Bingo Card?. Yup, it’s true. Phillies-Padres. The Phillies advanced their first NLCS appearance in 12 years with an 8-3...
