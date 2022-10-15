ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Responsible Growth Arkansas tours state in support of recreational marijuana

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wH926_0iZf8aOk00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One group is touring Arkansas to support Issue 4. The ballot measure would legalize recreational marijuana.

Responsible Growth Arkansas petitioned for recreational marijuana to be included on the ballot, saying Issue 4 would support the state in four ways.

The group was at The Source Cannabis in Bentonville to discuss the ballot measure.

State Supreme Court rules for recreational marijuana to be voted on in November

“It provides funding for law enforcement,” said Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas. “It would provide funding to help our cancer research accreditation be a final thing with UAMS. It actually helps drug courts and it improves our workforce population by providing over 6,000 new jobs.”

Opponents think the measure is not beneficial for Arkansas residents.

“The amendment was thrown together by the marijuana industry,” said Jerry Cox with Family Council Action Committee. “And, it is being placed there by them for them to benefit them.”

Responsible Growth Arkansas says it will continue touring the state for the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 19

Adam Casey
2d ago

it should be "placed there for them by them to benefit them". non user of marijuana voting YES

Reply(1)
3
Richard phillips
1d ago

If marijuana is harmless and safe to be used then I would like an answer of why we can't grow it. Besides missing out on a few sales..

Reply
2
