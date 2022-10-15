Responsible Growth Arkansas tours state in support of recreational marijuana

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One group is touring Arkansas to support Issue 4. The ballot measure would legalize recreational marijuana.

Responsible Growth Arkansas petitioned for recreational marijuana to be included on the ballot, saying Issue 4 would support the state in four ways.

The group was at The Source Cannabis in Bentonville to discuss the ballot measure.

“It provides funding for law enforcement,” said Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas. “It would provide funding to help our cancer research accreditation be a final thing with UAMS. It actually helps drug courts and it improves our workforce population by providing over 6,000 new jobs.”

Opponents think the measure is not beneficial for Arkansas residents.

“The amendment was thrown together by the marijuana industry,” said Jerry Cox with Family Council Action Committee. “And, it is being placed there by them for them to benefit them.”

Responsible Growth Arkansas says it will continue touring the state for the next few weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.