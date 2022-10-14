Read full article on original website
chonka simmons
1d ago
how about "stress" the importance of stopping criminal behavior in many of your communities and let the offenders know that the law abiding citizens have had enough and are going to take back the streets
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this week
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston
actionnews5.com
NAACP prepares for start of early voting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans may be surprised to learn priests cannot serve in the Tennessee legislature and slavery can still be found in the state constitution. In just a few days, polls open for the midterm elections and voters will have to make decisions on four constitutional amendments. Early...
actionnews5.com
Advocates work to educate voters on use of new Shelby Co. voting machines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting for the midterm elections begins October 19. Local organizations, like the NAACP, are partnering with Shelby County to ensure people know how to use the new voting machines. “They’ll ask you if you want to prepare your ballot on the machine do a hand-marked...
localmemphis.com
District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
localmemphis.com
How does Reginald Milton plan to tackle youth violence prevention in Shelby County?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Combatting juvenile charges has been a problem in Shelby County for the past few years. Between 2017 and 2019, officials reported an average of 1,000 serious juvenile charges each year. However, in 2020, that number decreased by 20%. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris recently appointed Reginald Miltonaso Deputy Administrator of Education and Youth and he has plans for youth violence prevention.
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour
Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
Prayer for violent crime in Memphis held at Whitehaven Catholic school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, October 12th, Memphians came together to pray for the city in the wake of recent violent crimes. The prayer took place on the front lawn of St. Paul Catholic School in Whitehaven, and the group received remarks from Mayor Lee Harris and various community leaders and clergy members.
Memphis hospital declines participation in city's violence intervention program
An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
thelocalvoice.net
Arrest Made Near Collierville, Tennessee for Injury and Death on the Oxford, Mississippi Square
Since the tragedy that occurred early this morning, Oxford Police Department investigators have worked non-stop on identifying two suspects involved in the death of Walker Fielder and the injury of a female Ole Miss student. We have identified the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville,. ....
Local leader advocating to take Shelby County out of permitless gun carry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are emerging about the shooting that left a little girl dead on Thursday morning in Northeast Memphis. The youngest of three shooting victims was just 10 years old. Neighbors have told us they were shocked when they heard the news about the child who...
desotocountynews.com
Wheeler to become new school board member
The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has announced that a new board member will be sworn into office on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:15 a.m. We’ve learned who that new person will be. Jerald Wheeler confirmed to DeSoto County News Saturday that he is being appointed to fill the...
Student loan forgiveness application now open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The application to apply for student loan forgiveness is now available. The application for one-time student loan debt relief went live Friday night. The application is available here. Single borrowers who received a Pell Grant in college and make less than $125,000 are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief. Married […]
MPD finds body in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MPD crashes call policy into question
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly crash involving Memphis Police has renewed discussions about roadway safety. Since the beginning of the year, Memphis Police say officers have been involved in at least 360 crashes. The officers were at fault in 120 of them. Back in July, we spoke with Angela Nelson as her son lay in […]
localmemphis.com
EPA to hold community meeting amid concerns over sterilization facility pollution in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leona Golston has lived in South Memphis for most of her life, but the 78-year-old said sometimes it’s hard for her to breathe when she’s out sitting on her front porch. “Some people; they come and visit me and stuff and say ‘what is...
Raleigh church cited for dumping; pastor says he's not the problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Raleigh church continues to deal with issues of illegal dumping from a nearby neighborhood, but this time they are being threatened with legal action. James Holmes, the pastor at Egypt Baptist Church, said he spends 20 to 30 hours of his own time each week trying to clean up the property. But he […]
tri-statedefender.com
WLOK’s ‘world impact’ embraced at 27th Annual Stone ‘EBEN’ Awards
The 27th Annual Stone “EBEN” Awards featured a special salute to WLOK radio and its founder, Art Gilliam, during a ceremony at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center Theatre last Saturday (Oct. 8). Annually in October, the Stone “Eben” Awards are rolled out in 12 categories, including World Impact...
wkms.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
localmemphis.com
MBI investigating shooting in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Southaven, Mississippi is the site of a shooting that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is currently investigating, according to a press release from the bureau. The shooting took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to MBI. MBI...
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
Officer involved shooting at Southaven restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southaven that happened shortly after midnight Saturday. Police responded to a call a the Red Hook Cajun Restaurant in Southaven, but there are still very few details at this time. The only piece of information available right now is that the […]
