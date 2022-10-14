ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

chonka simmons
1d ago

how about "stress" the importance of stopping criminal behavior in many of your communities and let the offenders know that the law abiding citizens have had enough and are going to take back the streets

actionnews5.com

NAACP prepares for start of early voting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans may be surprised to learn priests cannot serve in the Tennessee legislature and slavery can still be found in the state constitution. In just a few days, polls open for the midterm elections and voters will have to make decisions on four constitutional amendments. Early...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

How does Reginald Milton plan to tackle youth violence prevention in Shelby County?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Combatting juvenile charges has been a problem in Shelby County for the past few years. Between 2017 and 2019, officials reported an average of 1,000 serious juvenile charges each year. However, in 2020, that number decreased by 20%. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris recently appointed Reginald Miltonaso Deputy Administrator of Education and Youth and he has plans for youth violence prevention.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour

Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program

An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene.  On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Wheeler to become new school board member

The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has announced that a new board member will be sworn into office on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:15 a.m. We’ve learned who that new person will be. Jerald Wheeler confirmed to DeSoto County News Saturday that he is being appointed to fill the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Student loan forgiveness application now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The application to apply for student loan forgiveness is now available. The application for one-time student loan debt relief went live Friday night. The application is available here. Single borrowers who received a Pell Grant in college and make less than $125,000 are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief. Married […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD crashes call policy into question

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly crash involving Memphis Police has renewed discussions about roadway safety. Since the beginning of the year, Memphis Police say officers have been involved in at least 360 crashes. The officers were at fault in 120 of them. Back in July, we spoke with Angela Nelson as her son lay in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Raleigh church cited for dumping; pastor says he’s not the problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Raleigh church continues to deal with issues of illegal dumping from a nearby neighborhood, but this time they are being threatened with legal action. James Holmes, the pastor at Egypt Baptist Church, said he spends 20 to 30 hours of his own time each week trying to clean up the property. But he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

WLOK’s ‘world impact’ embraced at 27th Annual Stone ‘EBEN’ Awards

The 27th Annual Stone “EBEN” Awards featured a special salute to WLOK radio and its founder, Art Gilliam, during a ceremony at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center Theatre last Saturday (Oct. 8). Annually in October, the Stone “Eben” Awards are rolled out in 12 categories, including World Impact...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MBI investigating shooting in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Southaven, Mississippi is the site of a shooting that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is currently investigating, according to a press release from the bureau. The shooting took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to MBI. MBI...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Officer involved shooting at Southaven restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southaven that happened shortly after midnight Saturday. Police responded to a call a the Red Hook Cajun Restaurant in Southaven, but there are still very few details at this time. The only piece of information available right now is that the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

