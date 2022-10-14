Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
Matthew Lovett fulfills lifelong dream with opening of Matthew H. Lovett & Son’s Funeral Home
Some people simply know what they are meant to do in the world. Some people, from a very young age, can hear starkly and clearly the inner call towards their life’s purpose. Matthew Lovett is one of those people, and recently, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of opening a funeral home in his hometown of Statesboro.
WJCL
Police: Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Savannah shooting, car crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department ressponded to the scene of a shooting that happened in the area of Mundy Street and Weldon Street on Sunday night. SPD said one man suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident and subsequent vehicle crash. This shooting remains under investigation. This is...
Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
wtoc.com
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
wtoc.com
Georgia native plays alongside Keith Urban after suffering brain damage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this week we introduced you to Destiny Rhodes. Destiny suffered brain damage as a child and as a result dealt with cognitive impairments, like regular seizures and a struggle to communicate most of her life. That is until she discovered Keith Urban’s music which she...
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges
Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
cohaitungchi.com
31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples
Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
WJCL
Police: 21-year-old man killed in Savannah after shooting, car crash
Police are investigating a shooting and crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m. Sunday after a report of an overturned vehicle. That's where they found the driver, identified as Rashard Kinlaw, suffering...
Kingsport Times-News
Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots
ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
Police searching for missing Garden City woman
GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Police say that the woman was identified at Tynajeah Wiley and was last seen on Friday, October 14. Tynajeah is described as a black female who was last seen wearing her Domino’s work uniform. She […]
WJCL
Crash on I-95 in Chatham County leaves two people seriously hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A crash on Interstate 95 near Port Wentworth on Sunday left two people seriously hurt. According to Georgia State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 5:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes at mile maker 109. GSP said a motorcyclist struck the rear of a...
‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing toddler caught on camera
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter. The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
Police looking for 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body, mother remains prime suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The search for a missing Chatham County toddler has become a recovery mission. Investigators say they are now looking for little Quinton Simon’s body. The Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told WSAV they now have evidence that the child is dead. Investigators tell us the child’s mother is the […]
abcnews4.com
Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
WJCL
Police: Death investigation underway after body found in Port Royal retention pond
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found floating in a Port Royal retention pond on Saturday. Port Royal police got the call at around noon on Saturday. With assistance from the fire department, the man's body was recovered from the pond near Madrid Avenue and taken to the coroner's office.
What is Global Cat Day?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Global Cat Day is Sunday, October 16. WSAV Now’s Angel Colquitt spoke with Coryn Julien from Alley Cat Allies about the special day and what it means for the international cat advocacy organization. “It’s a day of action for cats,” Julien said. “It’s a day when we call on people around […]
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
yourislandnews.com
Missing Dale man found dead
The search for a man missing for nearly a week ended with the discovery of the man’s body Wednesday, Oct. 12. Joe Nathan Glover, an 81-year-old resident of Dale, was reported missing Oct. 6 from his home on Spann Circle. He reportedly suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. A helicopter...
Comments / 1