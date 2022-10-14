ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
WSAV News 3

Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
SAVANNAH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples

Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: 21-year-old man killed in Savannah after shooting, car crash

Police are investigating a shooting and crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m. Sunday after a report of an overturned vehicle. That's where they found the driver, identified as Rashard Kinlaw, suffering...
SAVANNAH, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots

ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police searching for missing Garden City woman

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Police say that the woman was identified at Tynajeah Wiley and was last seen on Friday, October 14. Tynajeah is described as a black female who was last seen wearing her Domino’s work uniform. She […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
FOX8 News

‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing toddler caught on camera

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter.  The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
abcnews4.com

Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
PORT ROYAL, SC
WSAV News 3

What is Global Cat Day?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Global Cat Day is Sunday, October 16. WSAV Now’s Angel Colquitt spoke with Coryn Julien from Alley Cat Allies about the special day and what it means for the international cat advocacy organization. “It’s a day of action for cats,” Julien said. “It’s a day when we call on people around […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
yourislandnews.com

Missing Dale man found dead

The search for a man missing for nearly a week ended with the discovery of the man’s body Wednesday, Oct. 12. Joe Nathan Glover, an 81-year-old resident of Dale, was reported missing Oct. 6 from his home on Spann Circle. He reportedly suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. A helicopter...
DALE, SC

