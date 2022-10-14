BIA, Jordun Love and Rosa Acosta Rock the Red Carpet at The Model Experience Los Angeles Fashion Week Festival

Read full article on original website
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
In Style
Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear
Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
EW.com
Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere
We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year
Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Florence Pugh Shimmers in a Completely Sheer Crop Top and Maxi Skirt
Florence Pugh was serving shimmer and shine from all angles at Paris Fashion Week. While attending the Valentino afterparty on Oct. 2, the "Don't Worry Darling" star emerged from her ride in a completely sheer Tulle Illusione Embellished Crop Top and a matching Tulle Illusione Embellished Maxi Skirt adorned with gold sequins by Valentino. Like her iconic Barbiecore moment at Valentino's Haute Couture show in Rome on July 10, the two-piece ensemble, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, was a reminder that true fashion conforms to no body-shaming beliefs.
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy of a ’90s Supermodel
Last night in Los Angeles, the who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history—and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
North West Conquered Fashion Week in Patent-Leather Jeans and Platform Boots
North West's recent Milan Fashion Week appearances helped cement her status as a rising style icon. On Sunday, Oct. 2, mom Kim Kardashian shared an image of the 9-year-old star sightseeing in a decidedly edgy look. Committing to her style signatures, West layered a black single-breasted blazer with wide lapels over a logo T-shirt and finished with wide-leg patent-leather trousers and chunky platform boots. The all-black ensemble, with its nonchalant yet considered flair, had all the hallmarks of a memorable look. Keeping accessories minimal, she wore a small beaded choker with tiny studs. Her four big braids were adorned with black beads, which felt perfectly on theme.
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photo with All Four Kids from Milan Fashion Week: 'Amore'
Kim Kardashian is reflecting on a special moment she got to share with her kids. The SKIMS founder, 41, recently debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show during Milan Fashion Week, all while her kids — daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6 — watched from the audience with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.
ETOnline.com
'Below Deck' Season 10 Supertease: Things Get Steamy and Chaotic With a New Crew Aboard
The season 10 superteaser for Below Deck has just dropped, and the new crew aboard the St. David yacht promise to deliver tons of steamy scenes and an absurd amount of chaotic moments. The trailer -- which debuted Friday at BravoCon in New York City -- starts with an ominous...
Drew Barrymore Makes an Elegant Arrival in Brandon Maxwell Cape-Dress & Hidden Heels at the Albie Awards
Drew Barrymore made an elegant fashion statement at the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s first Albie Awards in New York City last night. Barrymore wore a black crew neck dress with a matching cape detail that gathered around the neckline. The floor-length dress was a part of a previous Brandon Maxwell collection.
Hypebae
Raf Simons Makes His UK Debut at London Fashion Week
Raf Simons has finally made his U.K. debut, and it was a show to remember. As part of the rescheduled series of LFW events that came after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Simons’ Spring/Summer 2023 showcase was one of the most highly-anticipated, for good reason. Blurring the...
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
