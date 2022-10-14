Read full article on original website
Man dead, woman wounded in early morning stabbing in NE Portland
A man was killed and a woman wounded early Monday morning in what appears to be a stabbing attack, Portland police said. Officers responding to a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. arrived at Northeast 42nd Avenue and Weidler to find the victims. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital “with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
One dies in Gresham crash, fire down ravine embankment
The lone person inside a vehicle that went down a steep ravine and burst into flames died as a result of the early Sunday morning crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
‘Explosive noise’: Portland police shoot, wound suspect
Portland police said they responded to a 911 call about a man chasing people with a knife in that area and spotted a man who matched the description. But "during the ensuing encounter, the officer fired his weapon and the suspect was injured," officials said in a statement on Saturday.
clayconews.com
SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED
PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
KATU.com
One person dead in single vehicle crash, says Multnomah County officials
Deputies responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in Multnomah County Sunday morning. A report was made of a vehicle on fire at 282nd Ave south of Southeast Divison Drive around 6:20 a.m. Gresham Fire crews extinguished the fire and determined that one person was inside the vehicle at the time...
Man shot by police in downtown Portland was chasing people with a knife, police say
The 45-year-old man shot and injured by police in downtown Portland Friday was allegedly chasing people with a knife, police said. Jeremy J. Rieck was released from the hospital and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on second-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges and a parole detainer, police said in a statement Saturday.
Authorities: Man arrested for eluding deputies, believed he wouldn’t be pursued
A Vancouver man was arrested after ignoring several traffic rules and attempting to escape a police chase on Friday night, which resulted in a crash, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
1 dead after Portland shooting, suspect remains at large
One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Northeast Portland on Friday afternoon, police said.
opb.org
New details released about law enforcement shooting in Northeast Portland
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office released more details about the circumstances that led to a deputy shooting a person on Oct. 5 near Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland. Deputy Rory McPherson was assigned to the transit police division when the sheriff’s office said he stopped a man associated with a stolen Subaru station wagon near the intersection of Northeast Grand and Holladay. McPherson detained Tristen William Borges, 31, who then yelled to a woman in a nearby car.
kptv.com
Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
kykn.com
Investigators Seek Tips to Locate Missing Man from Stayton/Aumsville Area
Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are seeking tips to help locate Richard Champion who was last seen on September 11, 2022. Mr. Champion was reported as missing by family and friends who last saw him at a rural property in the Stayton/Aumsville area where he was living.
kptv.com
One shot, killed near Lloyd Center in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was shot and killed near the Lloyd Center in Portland on Friday afternoon, as President Joe Biden was in the air on the way to the city from California. The call about a shooting came in around 4:21 p.m. near the 1100 block of...
Fire races through SE Portland auto body shop
A small auto body shop in Southeast Portland suffered significant damage when fire raced through the inside, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.
kptv.com
Molalla man pleads guilty to shooting at cops, injuring construction worker
CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A Molalla man on Thursday pled guilty to several felonies for shooting at police officers and shooting a construction worker last year. Molalla police officers went to the home of Brian Scott Mills, 49, to help the fire department with a CPR call. While there, Mills started putting on body armor, causing officers to retreat. Then Mills started shooting a .50 caliber rifle from his home, with one round hitting a nearby construction worker. He then exchanged gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.
Salem man faces manslaughter, DUII charges after deadly car collision
A Salem man was arrested Thursday night after a fatal car crash.
Marion County head-on crash kills 1 driver, injures another
One person was dead and another injured after two vehicles collided in Turner Thursday night, authorities said.
One shot in shoulder in SE Portland, no arrests
Officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in Southeast Portland early Friday morning.
26-year-old woman accused of pointing weapon at deputy from stolen car in Lloyd District police shooting
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shared new details Thursday in the Oct. 5 police shooting in the Lloyd District that injured a woman, now identified as 26-year-old Erin Marie Juge. Among the details is the name of the deputy who fired a weapon last week. Deputy Rory McPherson shot...
Comments / 6