ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caneswarning.com

Miami football without three starters and line moves in Hurricanes favor

The Miami football team will be without starters, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, leading rusher and running back Henry Parrish and wide receiver Michael Redding when they play at Virginia Tech on Saturday. In spite of missing the starters, the line quickly moved more in favor of Miami late on Saturday morning.
BLACKSBURG, VA
caneswarning.com

Miami holds off Virginia Tech after big start

The Miami football team led 17-0 at halftime, extended the lead to 20-0 after three quarters and held on for a 20-14 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Miami ends a three-game losing streak with the win and gave Virginia Tech its fourth straight loss. The Hurricanes improved to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover. The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WSLS

Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Saint Francis dogs get ready to graduate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It takes years of hard work and dedication for trainers and their dogs to be ready to be paired with their special friends, who may have physical and/or developmental disabilities. Saint Francis Service Dogs are specially trained and taught a wide range of commands to assist...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Toys ’R’ Us opening in Macy’s stores this holiday season

Toys “R” Us is gaming up to make a playful comeback. The toy store’s partnership with Macy’s is arriving just in time for the holiday season starting Oct. 15, according to a Macy’s press release. First announced in July, Toys ”R” Us will be featured...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One hurt after Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multi-tractor trailer crash on I-81 cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Elliston saw significant traffic due to a multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday evening. Montgomery County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 6:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of the crash...
ELLISTON, VA
wfirnews.com

Unbelted driver is ejected, killed in US 220 crash

State Police say a Rocky Mount man was killed this morning when his car left U.S. 220 in Franklin County, struck an embankment and ejected him. It happened near the Sontag Road stoplight a few miles south of Rocky Mount. Police say 39-year-old Matthew Burruss was not wearing a seat belt, and he later died under hospital treatment.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Elementary school classroom help discussed at Bedford County School Board meeting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Budget discussions haven’t officially started in Bedford County Public Schools, but school officials brought up elementary school staffing proposals at Thursday’s School Board meeting. Currently, Big Island Elementary School, Otter River Elementary School, Moneta Elementary School, New London Academy and Stewartsville Elementary School...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy