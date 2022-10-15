Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
caneswarning.com
Miami football without three starters and line moves in Hurricanes favor
The Miami football team will be without starters, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, leading rusher and running back Henry Parrish and wide receiver Michael Redding when they play at Virginia Tech on Saturday. In spite of missing the starters, the line quickly moved more in favor of Miami late on Saturday morning.
247Sports
Virginia Tech DB Nasir Peoples ejected for targeting vs. Miami Hurricanes
Virginia Tech defensive back Nasir Peoples was ejected Saturday against Miami for a targeting penalty. Peoples leaned in with his shoulder but struck the head of Miami tight end Will Mallory. The penalty occurred early in the second quarter. Peoples was ineligible for the remainder of Saturday’s contest. At...
caneswarning.com
Miami holds off Virginia Tech after big start
The Miami football team led 17-0 at halftime, extended the lead to 20-0 after three quarters and held on for a 20-14 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Miami ends a three-game losing streak with the win and gave Virginia Tech its fourth straight loss. The Hurricanes improved to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.
WSLS
Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down
ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover. The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
WSLS
Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
WDBJ7.com
Saint Francis dogs get ready to graduate
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It takes years of hard work and dedication for trainers and their dogs to be ready to be paired with their special friends, who may have physical and/or developmental disabilities. Saint Francis Service Dogs are specially trained and taught a wide range of commands to assist...
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
WDBJ7.com
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
WSLS
Toys ’R’ Us opening in Macy’s stores this holiday season
Toys “R” Us is gaming up to make a playful comeback. The toy store’s partnership with Macy’s is arriving just in time for the holiday season starting Oct. 15, according to a Macy’s press release. First announced in July, Toys ”R” Us will be featured...
WSLS
One hurt after Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
WDBJ7.com
Multi-tractor trailer crash on I-81 cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Elliston saw significant traffic due to a multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday evening. Montgomery County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 6:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of the crash...
wfirnews.com
Unbelted driver is ejected, killed in US 220 crash
State Police say a Rocky Mount man was killed this morning when his car left U.S. 220 in Franklin County, struck an embankment and ejected him. It happened near the Sontag Road stoplight a few miles south of Rocky Mount. Police say 39-year-old Matthew Burruss was not wearing a seat belt, and he later died under hospital treatment.
All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
WDBJ7.com
Elementary school classroom help discussed at Bedford County School Board meeting
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Budget discussions haven’t officially started in Bedford County Public Schools, but school officials brought up elementary school staffing proposals at Thursday’s School Board meeting. Currently, Big Island Elementary School, Otter River Elementary School, Moneta Elementary School, New London Academy and Stewartsville Elementary School...
wvtf.org
'Significantly' high levels of sulphur dioxide detected in Giles County near lime plant
For at least the past five years, a lime processing plant in Giles County has been emitting levels of sulphur dioxide that exceed the legal limits of air quality by the EPA. The affected areas surround the Lhoist Kimballton plant, located near Ripplemead, which processes lime that’s used to produce steel.
Comments / 0