Laconia, NH

WMUR.com

Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
BOW, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man last seen in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER — Police say they are seeking the public’s help in locating a man last seen in Bridgewater. The man was spotted at the Winturri Shelter on the Appalachian Trail yesterday. Surveillance footage shows him there at around 2:30 p.m. Police have not said if the man was...
BRIDGEWATER, VT
WMUR.com

Serious 4-vehicle collision Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike

DOVER, N.H. — Three people were hospitalized after four vehicles collided on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. State police said the "serious" crash around mile 7 near a construction zone shut the southbound highway for around 45 minutes starting around 10:33 a.m. Police said...
DOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 215 service calls from Oct. 5 through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH
WGME

Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire

PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
PITTSFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Search conducted for Hampstead man missing since July

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Volunteers gathered Saturday in Hampstead to search for a man, who has been missing since July. John Matson, 79, was last seen walking away from his Hampstead home July 6. Authorities said he suffers from dementia. Daughter Debbie Hill organized Saturday's search. "We want to put...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
NECN

Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info

Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
NECN

Wrong Way Driver Arrested and Charged with DWI in New Hampshire

A man was arrested after multiple reports of a wrong way driver along Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Thursday. One vehicle was forced off the road and collided with a barricade, the driver was uninjured. The wrong way driver was identified as 54 year old Douglas Lippert, of...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WHAV

Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop

A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
mynbc5.com

Man killed in fatal tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire

BOW, N.H. — A man died after a tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police found the man on Interstate 93 South around 6:30 a.m. after his pickup truck struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer. He was brought to Concord Hospital, where...
BOW, NH
Seacoast Current

77-Year-Old Salisbury, Massachusetts, Hiker Flown Off NH Mountain After Fall

A 77-year-old Salisbury man had to be flown off the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia after he fell into a tree and was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. New Hampshire Fish & Game said Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury was hiking with his niece about a quarter mile from the summit of Mount Garfield when they called for help. A Conservation Office determined Pike's injuries and distant proximity to the trail head were serious enough to contact the New Hampshire Army Air National Guard for assistance moving Pike.
SALISBURY, MA
laconianh.gov

City of Laconia Trick or Treat Hours

Trick or treat hours in the City of Laconia will be Monday, October 31 from 5 to 8 pm. Please be sure to drive carefully with all of the extra people out and about!
LACONIA, NH

