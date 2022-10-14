Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man last seen in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER — Police say they are seeking the public’s help in locating a man last seen in Bridgewater. The man was spotted at the Winturri Shelter on the Appalachian Trail yesterday. Surveillance footage shows him there at around 2:30 p.m. Police have not said if the man was...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game investigating after bear kills pet pig in Franklin
FRANKLIN, N.H. — A New Hampshire family is mourning the loss of their pet pig after a bear broke into its pen in Franklin. New Hampshire Fish and Game is investigating the incident. “We all became pretty attached to him in the short time we had him,” said owner...
mynbc5.com
Utah city's assistant police chief gives new details about person of interest in killings of Concord couple
Utah police have revealed additional information about a man who investigators have called a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year. Police in Logan, Utah, said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested in 2020 on accusations he stole two handguns...
WMUR.com
Serious 4-vehicle collision Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike
DOVER, N.H. — Three people were hospitalized after four vehicles collided on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. State police said the "serious" crash around mile 7 near a construction zone shut the southbound highway for around 45 minutes starting around 10:33 a.m. Police said...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 215 service calls from Oct. 5 through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
WGME
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
WMUR.com
Search conducted for Hampstead man missing since July
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Volunteers gathered Saturday in Hampstead to search for a man, who has been missing since July. John Matson, 79, was last seen walking away from his Hampstead home July 6. Authorities said he suffers from dementia. Daughter Debbie Hill organized Saturday's search. "We want to put...
NECN
Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info
Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
Vermont police arrest man who is a ‘person of interest’ in murders of N.H. couple killed on walking trail
"The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah," authorities said. Police in South Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man who New Hampshire authorities confirmed is a “person of interest” in the double murders of a Concord couple killed along a walking trail in April.
NECN
Wrong Way Driver Arrested and Charged with DWI in New Hampshire
A man was arrested after multiple reports of a wrong way driver along Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Thursday. One vehicle was forced off the road and collided with a barricade, the driver was uninjured. The wrong way driver was identified as 54 year old Douglas Lippert, of...
newbedfordguide.com
76-year old man Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly trying to lure kids away at bus stop
“The Haverhill Police Department took a report early Wednesday morning regarding an older male who approached young females who were waiting at their bus stop located at Brookline Avenue at Main St. and interacted with them verbally, then asked them to get into his vehicle. An adult witness observed the...
Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop
A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
mynbc5.com
Man killed in fatal tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire
BOW, N.H. — A man died after a tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police found the man on Interstate 93 South around 6:30 a.m. after his pickup truck struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer. He was brought to Concord Hospital, where...
Young boys locked in dark closet, hit with ‘teacher’s stick’ at Methuen daycare, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — Two young boys were locked in a dark closet, deprived of the lunches their mothers packed for them, and beaten with a “teacher’s stick,” according to a lawsuit filed against a daycare in Methuen. The civil lawsuit was filed earlier this week in...
NH double murder suspect Logan Clegg involved in 2018 fatal stabbing in Washington
CONCORD, NH — The 26-year-old transient man named this week as a suspect in the April murders of Wendy and Stephen Reid in Concord, New Hampshire, was involved in a 2018 fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington. Corey Ward died of injuries he sustained during an altercation with Logan Clegg...
77-Year-Old Salisbury, Massachusetts, Hiker Flown Off NH Mountain After Fall
A 77-year-old Salisbury man had to be flown off the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia after he fell into a tree and was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. New Hampshire Fish & Game said Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury was hiking with his niece about a quarter mile from the summit of Mount Garfield when they called for help. A Conservation Office determined Pike's injuries and distant proximity to the trail head were serious enough to contact the New Hampshire Army Air National Guard for assistance moving Pike.
WMUR.com
Attorney for woman accused of killing son says she was interviewed without lawyer consent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An attorney for a woman charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son is questioning why her client is on the witness list for the trial of the father of a missing girl. Danielle Dauphinais is on the prosecution's witness list for Adam Montgomery's...
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
laconianh.gov
City of Laconia Trick or Treat Hours
Trick or treat hours in the City of Laconia will be Monday, October 31 from 5 to 8 pm. Please be sure to drive carefully with all of the extra people out and about!
