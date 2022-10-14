ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Fest

INDIANAPOLIS – The campus of the Indianapolis Art Center is coming alive with art, activities, vendors, food and so much more. ‘Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival‘ is a free event taking place on Saturday, October 14 at noon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

No more Noblesville Christmas parades

Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
readthereporter.com

The spirit of The Ledger is alive & well in Noblesville

Former members of the Noblesville Daily Ledger staff gathered for dinner Thursday evening at the Jim Dandy restaurant. The Ledger, Hamilton County’s daily newspaper for more than 100 years, is no longer in existence, but employees gather each year to maintain friendships and share memories of their newspaper days.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free: Saving on Halloween candy

INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season is here!. Most Americans will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy is a $3 billion business every year. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has some ideas on ways to save, along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

‘I love what I do’: Hospital Interpreters bridging the gap

INDIANAPOLIS — Translating quality care quite literally. It is the job of interpreters in hospitals across the state, but interpreting is more than just language. Amidst the hustle inside this free medical clinic on Indianapolis’ Northwest side, interpreters are hard at work. “I can tell you that I...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Sustainable maximalism: how to overdecorate without overpaying

Every single house on my Pinterest feed is covered with quirky décor and luscious plant life. I’ve always wanted to decorate in that style, but as a broke college student, I don’t want to break the bank. Here’s a look into some local Bloomington businesses that will help you find the perfect pop of pizzazz without costing hundreds of dollars.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk

ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
ANDERSON, IN
WIBC.com

Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
wrtv.com

70+ companies looking to hire at Indy Pride Career Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 LGBTQ-friendly businesses and employers are looking for new employees, and on Oct. 24, they'll all be in one place. Indy Pride is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event will feature access to ASL and Spanish-speaking...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Indianapolis leaf collection will begin in November

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says leaf collection will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week on their regularly scheduled collection day during the four-week collection period, which ends Friday, Dec. 2. DPW shared the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team

A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
NEW PALESTINE, IN

