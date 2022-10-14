Read full article on original website
INDIANAPOLIS – The campus of the Indianapolis Art Center is coming alive with art, activities, vendors, food and so much more. ‘Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival‘ is a free event taking place on Saturday, October 14 at noon.
Current Publishing
A buzz-free good time: County’s first alcohol-free bar set to open in Fishers next spring
Memento Zero Proof Lounge is set to open its doors in March 2023 at 8701 E. 116th St. in the First Internet Bank Building, located across the street from the Nickel Plate District. The lounge will feature non-alcoholic beer, wine, espresso-based drinks and craft mocktails designed, mixed and served by their staff mixologist.
readthereporter.com
No more Noblesville Christmas parades
Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
readthereporter.com
The spirit of The Ledger is alive & well in Noblesville
Former members of the Noblesville Daily Ledger staff gathered for dinner Thursday evening at the Jim Dandy restaurant. The Ledger, Hamilton County’s daily newspaper for more than 100 years, is no longer in existence, but employees gather each year to maintain friendships and share memories of their newspaper days.
Queen of Free: Saving on Halloween candy
INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season is here!. Most Americans will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy is a $3 billion business every year. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has some ideas on ways to save, along...
Neighbors express concern over future of former prison site on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the east side of Indianapolis are asking the state to listen to their concerns on the future of a former women's prison. The property on Randolph Street has been vacant since 2017, with neighbors saying that's far too long. "Whatever happens here is going to...
Elwood's old Carnegie Library under renovation, soon to be event venue
Once declared "A Marvel of Beauty" by The Elwood Daily Record, the Elwood Carnegie Library — one of hundreds funded and built by 19th-century industrialist Andrew Carnegie — was built in 1903.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
wrtv.com
‘I love what I do’: Hospital Interpreters bridging the gap
INDIANAPOLIS — Translating quality care quite literally. It is the job of interpreters in hospitals across the state, but interpreting is more than just language. Amidst the hustle inside this free medical clinic on Indianapolis’ Northwest side, interpreters are hard at work. “I can tell you that I...
Frederick Douglass Park groundbreaking a celebration for neighborhood champions
The long-awaited groundbreaking for the new Frederick Douglass Park family center was held this week in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. The milestone celebration for the legacy park on the near northeast side of Indianapolis is decades in the making. Over 100 people from the neighborhood came out for the event. Residents...
Indiana Daily Student
Sustainable maximalism: how to overdecorate without overpaying
Every single house on my Pinterest feed is covered with quirky décor and luscious plant life. I’ve always wanted to decorate in that style, but as a broke college student, I don’t want to break the bank. Here’s a look into some local Bloomington businesses that will help you find the perfect pop of pizzazz without costing hundreds of dollars.
Mother hosting brunch in honor of her son for families impacted by gun violence
The Gun Violence for Parents Brunch is free and will be held on Saturday, October 15 at The Huge Impact Event Center.
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
WIBC.com
Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
No one injured in house fire on Greenfield’s west side, pets saved from blaze
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Emergency were on the scene of a house fire in Greenfield and people are urged by police to avoid the area Sunday afternoon. According to the Greenfield Police Department, GPD officers and city fire crews were on scene of a house fire on Tinker Trail. This is in the Sawmill neighborhood on […]
wrtv.com
70+ companies looking to hire at Indy Pride Career Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 LGBTQ-friendly businesses and employers are looking for new employees, and on Oct. 24, they'll all be in one place. Indy Pride is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event will feature access to ASL and Spanish-speaking...
wrtv.com
Indianapolis leaf collection will begin in November
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says leaf collection will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week on their regularly scheduled collection day during the four-week collection period, which ends Friday, Dec. 2. DPW shared the...
3 taken to hospital after Greenfield apartment fire
Three people were taken to a local hospital after a fire started in an apartment building early Monday in Greenfield, an official says.
wfyi.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
