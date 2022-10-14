Read full article on original website
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Carbon capture projects are being planned around the country as efforts to reduce emissions grow. Houston's Western Midstream is joining those efforts, announcing a letter of intent with a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum to develop carbon dioxide (CO2) capture, transportation, utilization and sequestration opportunities in and around the two companies' asset bases in the Delaware Basin and in Colorado's DJ Basin.
