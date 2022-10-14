Read full article on original website
24-hour mental health crisis center going up in downtown Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Work is under way on a 24-hour mental health crisis center for people living in Benton County. It's going up near 4th and Van Buren in downtown Corvallis. When it opens, the county says the building will be open 365 days a year for anyone in a crisis, whether they can pay or not.
Sprinkler system extinguishes apartment duplex fire in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On October 14, the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at 970 NW Veterans Way; Eagles Landing. Officials say that it was reported to Douglas County Dispatch that a stove had caught fire in a unit of the apartment duplex and it was filling with smoke.
Red Flag warning in effect for Oakridge-Westfir residents due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held October 16 at 4:00 p.m., at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium. You can also stream it live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. A red flag warning has been put into effect for October 15 and 16 due to, what...
Free leaf pickup for Roseburg residents to start
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Works crews will begin residential leaf pickup starting the week of October 31 and will run through January 6, 2023. Leaf pickup services is provided to residents inside city limits. The Public Works Department says that weekday pickups will begin in the Laurelwood Park...
Shemia Fagan has toured all over the state to hear from local election officials
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, has been touring all over the state to hear from local elections officials. The goal is to listen to any concerns and make sure everything is running smoothly for staff before election day on November 8th. Fagan visited the Lane...
Scaffolding to come down on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House
EUGENE, Ore. — After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history.
Woman dead in vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 20
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 13th, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 20 near Independence Hwy. 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow of Corvallis was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say, the Benton County Crash Team Investigators determined Harlow was...
Armed and dangerous suspect in cherries robbery arrested on multiple charges
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — At about 3:01 p.m. on September 21st, 50-year-old Dustin William Lindsay of Junction City, walked into Cherries bar located at 1710 Ivy Street in Junction City, OR, pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register. Lindsay fled the scene on foot, but not before firing a single bullet from his pistol into a video lottery machine, endangering at least three people in the bar.
