JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — At about 3:01 p.m. on September 21st, 50-year-old Dustin William Lindsay of Junction City, walked into Cherries bar located at 1710 Ivy Street in Junction City, OR, pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register. Lindsay fled the scene on foot, but not before firing a single bullet from his pistol into a video lottery machine, endangering at least three people in the bar.

JUNCTION CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO