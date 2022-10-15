ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Comments / 3

wanda
1d ago

I watched this and the only thing that was true was the new owner received a few letters. They didn't film in Westfield, their was a previous owner who was based on John Lists murders and they lived by a lake. What lake is near the real house... None. They blew this whole show up and it is completely untrue except for a few letters. The new owners never even moved in and yes I do believe they were over their heads in debt.

Reply
3
Stuart Clay Carney
2d ago

I’ve only watched the first episode, but can tell that this is entirely fiction. Besides, if the real people were half as annoying as these actors, they don’t belong in Westfield

Reply
2
Related
webnewsobserver.com

The Watcher Season 2: Is it renewed or canceled?

Will we see 657 Boulevard in Westfield again? Continue reading to learn more about The Watcher Season 2. The Watcher is a true American crime television mini-series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series follows the true story of a married couple who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey. As after the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell.
WESTFIELD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Christmas Con is bringing huge Hallmark movie stars to Edison, NJ

If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie fanatic, you’ll want to attend Christmas Con coming to Edison, NJ, on Dec. 9, 10, and 11. That’s 4 Entertainment is a company that puts on some of the biggest conventions around the country including Christmas Con on the West Coast and one right here in the Garden State.
EDISON, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.

THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
CLIFTON, NJ
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Peter Luger lost its Michelin star while no Staten Island restaurants have yet to earn one | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, the Michelin Guide administrators hosted a party on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards at Peak Restaurant for the New York City Michelin Star Reveal. That on its own was a dizzying experience. But for those of us brought up in the restaurant world, the night launched itself into another stratosphere with real life kitchen rock stars in the room like (pant, pant) Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Travel Maven

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Montclair, NJ

Montclair, a township in Essex County, is one of the most extraordinary places in New Jersey. Montclair, New Jersey, is an affluent and multicultural town in the shadow of the Watchung Mountains. It is most known for its multicultural population, stately old homes, active arts scene, and proximity to New...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Oct. 17, 2022

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 100 shelter pets from Florida were airlifted to New Jersey on Oct. 2. This life-saving airlift transported dogs and cats who were in shelters prior to the storm, making room for the expected influx of homeless or surrendered pets at Florida shelters, including a hard-hit animal shelter in Naples.
MADISON, NJ
Flashbak

Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s

These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy