SEC power rankings after Week 7: There's a new No. 1

Seriously, is there anything better than college football?. and Alabama. Rocky Top is indeed back after the Vols snapped a 15 game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a 52-49 win. Georgia handled business, beating an improved Vanderbilt team 55-0 in Athens. Auburn made things exciting against Ole Miss, but the Rebels beat the Tigers 48-34. KJ Jefferson of Arkansas returned to help the Razorbacks to a 52-35 win over BYU. Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns in an LSU win over Florida. And with Will Levis back, Kentucky took down Mississippi State to move both teams to 5-2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Gallery: Ole Miss beats Auburn to stay undefeated

Ole Miss improved to 7-0 and to 3-0 inside the Southeastern Conference on Saturday woith a victory over SEC West rival Auburn. The loss dropped Auburn to 3-4 overall and to 1-3 inside the SEC. The game played out in front of the second straight sellout crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Here are some of the sights and scenes from the victory taken by USA Today and Inside the Rebels photographer John Bowen...
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Police arrest suspect wearing Julio Jones’ sweatshirt

While Julio Jones now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former Alabama standout still maintains a home in Atlanta, where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Falcons. On Tuesday night, Atlanta police responded to a burglary at Jones’ residence in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

WATCH: Kirby Smart Talks Win Over Vandy, Entering Bye Week

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media following the Bulldogs 55 to 0 win over the Vanderbilt (VU) Commodores on Saturday afternoon.  WATCH: Kirby Smart Press ConferenceThe Bulldog defense blanked VU for the second consecutive time in the series (62-0 in 2021) and that is ...
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

State NFL roundup: Tyreek Hill ringing up big stats

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is making the rare game commonplace in the 2022 NFL season. In the Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Hill caught 12 passes for 177 yards. The former West Alabama standout has three games with at least 10 receptions and...
NFL
AL.com

Trevon Diggs out to intercept his ‘buddy’ Jalen Hurts again

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has never played against the Philadelphia Eagles without coming away with an interception. In three games in the NFC East rivalry, Diggs has four interceptions. If Diggs continues that pattern when the Cowboys and Eagles square off on Sunday night, he’ll probably be picking off...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: Braden Smith drops anchor again

Entering Week 6 of the NFL’s 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts had scored the fewest points in the league and Matt Ryan had been sacked as any times as any quarterback in the NFL. Did that ever change on Sunday. In attempt to find some offense, the Colts made...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Cavaliers move to keep Isaac Okoro through 2023-24 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on the contract of swingman Isaac Okoro, the NBA team announced on Saturday. Okoro joined the Cavs from Auburn as the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland’s decision ties Okoro to the Cavaliers through the 2023-24 NBA season. Okoro...
CLEVELAND, OH
