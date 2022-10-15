Read full article on original website
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
Football High Live: Scores, highlights from Friday’s Week 9 statewide HS schedule
No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Central-Phenix City take center stage tonight in Friday night’s Week 9 schedule. Auburn is the only unbeaten team in Class 7A statewide. Central-Phenix City has a pair of losses, but only one of those is a Region 2 game. Check out former coach Jacy Todd’s breakdown of this key game.
SEC power rankings after Week 7: There's a new No. 1
Seriously, is there anything better than college football?. and Alabama. Rocky Top is indeed back after the Vols snapped a 15 game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a 52-49 win. Georgia handled business, beating an improved Vanderbilt team 55-0 in Athens. Auburn made things exciting against Ole Miss, but the Rebels beat the Tigers 48-34. KJ Jefferson of Arkansas returned to help the Razorbacks to a 52-35 win over BYU. Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns in an LSU win over Florida. And with Will Levis back, Kentucky took down Mississippi State to move both teams to 5-2.
Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Gators kickoff against cross-divisional rivals LSU in week seven.
Florida Gators snap counts vs. LSU
Counting all of the snaps and who participated in the Florida Gators' 45-35 loss on Saturday to the LSU Tigers.
Gallery: Ole Miss beats Auburn to stay undefeated
Ole Miss improved to 7-0 and to 3-0 inside the Southeastern Conference on Saturday woith a victory over SEC West rival Auburn. The loss dropped Auburn to 3-4 overall and to 1-3 inside the SEC. The game played out in front of the second straight sellout crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Here are some of the sights and scenes from the victory taken by USA Today and Inside the Rebels photographer John Bowen...
Police arrest suspect wearing Julio Jones’ sweatshirt
While Julio Jones now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former Alabama standout still maintains a home in Atlanta, where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Falcons. On Tuesday night, Atlanta police responded to a burglary at Jones’ residence in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood.
WATCH: Kirby Smart Talks Win Over Vandy, Entering Bye Week
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media following the Bulldogs 55 to 0 win over the Vanderbilt (VU) Commodores on Saturday afternoon. WATCH: Kirby Smart Press ConferenceThe Bulldog defense blanked VU for the second consecutive time in the series (62-0 in 2021) and that is ...
State NFL roundup: Tyreek Hill ringing up big stats
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is making the rare game commonplace in the 2022 NFL season. In the Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Hill caught 12 passes for 177 yards. The former West Alabama standout has three games with at least 10 receptions and...
NFL・
Auburn care package to Darius Slayton mocked by Giants teammate Adoree Jackson
New York Giants defensive back Adoree Jackson didn’t think so when receiver and former Auburn star Darius Slayton received a care package from the Tigers this week. Slayton, who played on The Plains from 2016-2018, appears to have received a hat and T-shirt from his college team. A nice gesture for sure.
Looking Back at Red-White Game, Full Photo Gallery
Here's the complete story on Sunday's game at Barnhill Arena will best photos.
Trevon Diggs out to intercept his ‘buddy’ Jalen Hurts again
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has never played against the Philadelphia Eagles without coming away with an interception. In three games in the NFC East rivalry, Diggs has four interceptions. If Diggs continues that pattern when the Cowboys and Eagles square off on Sunday night, he’ll probably be picking off...
Auburn NFL roundup: Braden Smith drops anchor again
Entering Week 6 of the NFL’s 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts had scored the fewest points in the league and Matt Ryan had been sacked as any times as any quarterback in the NFL. Did that ever change on Sunday. In attempt to find some offense, the Colts made...
Election 2022: Early voting has begun; check your state’s start date
While Election Day is Nov. 8, voting for the men and women who will serve in Congress has already begun in many states. Early voting began in September in six states. Four states do not allow early voting. When does your state begin early voting? Here is a list of...
Cavaliers move to keep Isaac Okoro through 2023-24 season
The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on the contract of swingman Isaac Okoro, the NBA team announced on Saturday. Okoro joined the Cavs from Auburn as the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland’s decision ties Okoro to the Cavaliers through the 2023-24 NBA season. Okoro...
