New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Cortland Man Arrested Twice for Shotgun Threats

A Cortland man is accused of threatening people and firing a shotgun then violating an order of protection that had been issued in the case. New York State Police say 37-year-old Michael Grossi was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and misdemeanor counts of Menacing in the Second Degree and Environmental Conservation Law: Illegal Discharge of a Firearm in the October 7 incident.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
New York State Police Super. Resigns/ Under Investigation

The New York State Police are in need of a new leader following the sudden resignation of Superintendent Kevin Bruen Friday, October 7. Governor Kathy Hochul announced she was accepting Bruen’s resignation and thanked him for his years of public service. The Democrat says First Deputy Superintendent, Steven Nigrelli...
POLITICS
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian

A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
ENDWELL, NY
These Three Are the Most Common Surnames In New York State

What's in a name? Well, a lot. Your last name has a lot of history with all the good, bad, and everything in-between that goes with it. Fortunately for me, one of my cousins from my dad's side of the family spent many years researching our family name's history. It was pretty fascinating, complete with pictures and revealing some things we didn't know and correcting some things we thought were true.
POLITICS
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen

How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
WELLSBORO, PA
When You Landed That Job, Was Your Resume’ Accurate?

Since the Pandemic and more so once schools were back in session, we've all seen lots of help wanted signs at many businesses. The job market has been a crazy one over the past couple of years both during the pandemic and after with businesses picking back up and looking for employees.
JOBS
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SKANEATELES, NY
