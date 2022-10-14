Read full article on original website
New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
New York Home Health Aids See Much-Deserved Wage Increase
The home healthcare situation in New York has reached a concerning and frankly, unacceptable place however, that may soon change as New York has finally bumped up pay for home health aides. When home health aides leave the healthcare industry because they can make more money working at a fast-food...
Southern Tier Counties Get Federal Emergency Planning Money
Emergency planning efforts in the region are getting a boost with more funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. New York State Officials have announced $7.6 million in federal funding has been awarded to emergency management agencies to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. The FEMA...
Cortland Man Arrested Twice for Shotgun Threats
A Cortland man is accused of threatening people and firing a shotgun then violating an order of protection that had been issued in the case. New York State Police say 37-year-old Michael Grossi was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and misdemeanor counts of Menacing in the Second Degree and Environmental Conservation Law: Illegal Discharge of a Firearm in the October 7 incident.
New York Releases $13.4 Million To Increase Access To Abortion Services
While many states in the United States are beefing up their anti-abortion stance, New York is surging forward with its stance that all women deserve access to abortion services. On Wednesday, October 12, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would be handing out an additional $13.4 million...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
New York Attorney General Files to Delay Stay on State Gun Rule
As expected, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a legal motion to try to preserve the state’s complete set of regulations regarding the carrying of concealed weapons. The Democrat filed a motion to preserve the Concealed Carry Improvement act after a federal judge last week sided...
New York State Police Super. Resigns/ Under Investigation
The New York State Police are in need of a new leader following the sudden resignation of Superintendent Kevin Bruen Friday, October 7. Governor Kathy Hochul announced she was accepting Bruen’s resignation and thanked him for his years of public service. The Democrat says First Deputy Superintendent, Steven Nigrelli...
Two Stolen Cars, Troopers, Police Chiefs, Drones, Dogs, All in Cortland County Incident
New York State Police are sorting through the thefts of two cars, a couple vehicle pursuits, a crash and the apprehension of four central New York residents that brought out troopers, deputies, city and village police, two police chiefs, a bloodhound and a drone in Cortland County. Authorities say a...
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian
A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
How To Find Out if Someone Has Died in Your House in New York
If you’ve ever been house hunting (or just walked into an open house because you were feeling nosey), then you’ve probably found yourself wondering as you wandered if anything scandalous happened within the four walls, right?. Did you know that in the state of New York, if a...
These Three Are the Most Common Surnames In New York State
What's in a name? Well, a lot. Your last name has a lot of history with all the good, bad, and everything in-between that goes with it. Fortunately for me, one of my cousins from my dad's side of the family spent many years researching our family name's history. It was pretty fascinating, complete with pictures and revealing some things we didn't know and correcting some things we thought were true.
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
Yes! You May Be Able to Save a Brick from the IBM Country Club
Demolition of the IBM Country Club complex used by employees and families of the company's old Endicott site is expected to start in a few days. Fencing has been erected around the abandoned buildings and swimming pools on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union, just west of Johnson City.
The Largest Private Landowners In The State Of New York & Pennsylvania
How are we judged in 2022 as far as our worth is concerned? Well, there are many factors to weigh for that answer I suppose. Wasn't it true that in the old, old times that a person's worth was measured in how much land they owned? Didn't someone once say the more land you own, the richer you will be? Maybe I got that wrong.
[VIDEO] Unboxing New York State – Does This Video Get It Right?
When I run out of shows or movies to watch on television or streaming, and I have a few minutes to kill, I check out videos on YouTube. It's amazing what you can find. Although I do find it a bit annoying sometimes when I check out a video and later when I return to YouTube, there are a ton of videos on the same subject as what I last watched. Oh, Big Brother.
When You Landed That Job, Was Your Resume’ Accurate?
Since the Pandemic and more so once schools were back in session, we've all seen lots of help wanted signs at many businesses. The job market has been a crazy one over the past couple of years both during the pandemic and after with businesses picking back up and looking for employees.
JOBS・
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA
According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine
How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
