Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
Devils’ 3 suggestions to fix dreadful start: Coaching change, line tweaks, more
The preseason Devils dominated teams and gained playoff confidence while doing it. But after back-to-back 5-2 losses against beatable competition to start the regular season, they seem like a fading memory –– which has tanked any momentum they had from the summer. What happened to the once self-assured team that had some pundits buying their postseason sales pitch?
Who stole the show? Top weekly statewide girls soccer stat leaders, Oct. 9-15
Check out the lists below to see the weekly stat leaders from Sunday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 15, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
High school football scores and highlights for Week 9
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week nine of the Ohio high school football regular season is here as teams across Central Ohio make a push to get in the playoffs and improve their seeding in the postseason. Below is a look at the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4. […]
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Saturday football game between Long Branch and Neptune cancelled in aftermath of shootings
The game was to be played with no fans after being moved from Friday night because of a series of shootings in Long Branch over the last week that police say are related.
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17
No. 4 Christian Brothers vs. Colts Neck, 2:30 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 16 Howell vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, 5 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 17 Holmdel at Marlboro (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Skyland Conference?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Skyland Conference here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
HS Football United Power Rankings with 1 week to go before postseason cutoff
There is one more week for public schools to make their case for postseason football qualification - two for the non-publics - as we prepare for playoffs that will for the first time end with public school state championships. Below check out the power rankings in all 10 groups heading...
Girls Tennis: No. 2 Pingry, Pennington take home Prep A, Prep B titles, respectively
Pingry, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, captured the Prep A title this past Friday on its home courts in Basking Ridge, and Pennington took home the Prep B championship over the weekend at Thomas A. Edison Park in Edison. The Big Blue swept all five flights for the...
Knicks add former four-star recruit James Akinjo
The New York Knicks have signed undrafted James Akinjo to an Exhibit 10 deal to complete their 20-man preseason roster. After going undrafted, Akinjo played for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League, averaging 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three games. But his poor shooting, his biggest weakness in college, still persisted in the pros. He never shot more than 38.3 percent in college and he was worse in the NBA Summer League, hitting only 3 of 23 from the field over three games.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 14
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 14 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Boys soccer powerpoint analysis: Bubble teams & hot races just days before cutoff
The boys soccer season is coming up on the NJSIAA Tournament, as the state cutoff is Saturday and the seeding meeting is slated for Monday, Oct. 24. Here is a look into some of the more closely contested power points races around the state. The top 16 teams automatically qualify for a state tournament berth, with the top 12 games from each team counting towards its power point total.
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 14-15
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
Field hockey recap: No. 19 Shawnee and Egg Harbor Township play to a tie
Brianne Macchia, Julia Zappile and Jenna Gray scored for Egg Harbor Township in its 3-3 tie with No. 19 Shawnee Saturday in Egg Harbor Township. The Eagles moved to 9-4-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Cape-Atlantic League?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Cape-Atlantic League here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
No. 7 Immaculate Heart girls soccer advances to county final with last-minute goal
For an entire year, junior Alexandra Barry was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch while her team proved it was one of the best in the state and won a Non-Public A state championship. Barry was supportive the entire season and wanted nothing but the best for her...
North Plainfield over Piscataway - Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament field hockey play-in round
Naylani DeValle and Shirley Supe Gonzalez found the back of the net in the shootout as ninth-seeded North Plainfield outlasted eighth-seeded Piscataway 1-0 in Piscataway. Rachel Chavez made a game-high 16 saves while Madison Wassuta added three of her own on the other side. The game would see regulation and...
