Super Mom! Gal Gadot Spotted Grabbing Sweet Treats With Daughters

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
Wonder Woman? More like super mom!

Wonder Woman 1984 leading lady Gal Gadot was spotted on a rare outing earlier this week, grabbing some sweet beverages alongside her two older daughters.

The Israeli beauty kept it cool and casual while strolling through the SoCal locale on Thursday, October 13, layering a gray T-shirt underneath a green army jacket and a pair of white sweatpants. The Justice League star completed the look with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses and white sneakers, her signature dark tresses swept back into an effortlessly chic ponytail.

Joined by daughters Alma , 10, and Maya , 5, whom she shares with her husband, businessman Jaron Varsano , the star was also accompanied by another young girl, who appears to be a pal of one of her children. Gadot’s youngest child , Daniella , who was born in 2021, was not in attendance during the girls’ day out.

WORK-FROM-HOME WEAR: GAL GADOT PAIRS PINK JACQUEMUS BLAZER WITH SWEATPANTS WHILE PROMOTING DOCUMENTARY ON ZOOM — GET THE LOOK

Despite Gadot’s apparent penchant for the occasional sugary treat, it seems the actress has been all about wellness lately, a sentiment she spoke candidly about during a June 2021 interview.

​​"Wellness is such an essential part of my life because the better I feel, the better I look , the better I am," the mom-of-three explained.

Alongside staying hydrated — "I wake up and drink water like a camel,” she spilled — engaging in vigorous exercise, particularly interval training and sticking to her tried-and-true Mediterranean diet, Gadot also cites meditation as a key element of her wellness routine .

"It's funny how the people who could really benefit from meditation are often the ones who can't find the time to do it,” citing the practice as an integral aspect of her day-to-day life. As such, the brunette babe dubbed the Headspace app as a simple way to incorporate the practice into her life.

“It's quick, it's easy to use, and it really helps me feel present," the DC maven quipped.

"That and getting enough quality sleep are the keys for me.”

'WONDER WOMAN' GAL GADOT & HUSBAND JARON VARSANO WELCOME THIRD DAUGHTER — SEE FIRST SNAP OF BABY DANIELLA

Hollywood Life previously reported on Godot’s ice cream outing with her daughters.

