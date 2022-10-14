Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Flatrock Roller Derby hosts Terrors and Tiaras event
For the first time in a little under a year, Flatrock Roller Derby was able to compete in North Platte for their annual home competition. Flatrock held its Terrors and Tiaras event at the D&N Event Center on Saturday. Split into two teams, the red team played the princesses while the black team played the villains. The princesses won 116-52.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Catholic Schools reveals Student of the Month
North Platte Catholic Schools has announced that Coy Baker is the Student of the Month for October. The monthly student is selected by teachers and Student Council members. Baker, a junior, is the son of Melinda and Scott Baker of North Platte. His school activities include swing choir, choir, National Honor Society, basketball and baseball. Outside of school he is involved with Boy Scouts of America, serves as an aid in the McDaid after-school program and volunteers at his church. Baker and his family are members of the First Presbyterian Church in North Platte. He has one brother, Kason, who is a freshman at St. Patrick High School.
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
North Platte's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North.
North Platte Telegraph
Recreation themes set for back-to-back NP council meetings this week
North Platte City Council members will meet on consecutive evenings Monday and Tuesday, with community recreation matters directly or indirectly on the table both times. A nonvoting work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday will feature presentations on a planned seasonal ice rink in Centennial Park and a bicycle motocross track proposed but sidetracked four years ago.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 16
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
North Platte Telegraph
Roblee keys fourth quarter offense as North Platte rallies past Norfolk
Brock Roblee might not be the biggest player on the Bulldogs roster or the fastest one. But as opposing defenses know, he is tough to stop on the football field. The senior running back rushed for three touchdowns, including two in a span of 5 minutes, 20 seconds in the fourth quarter as North Platte rallied for a 24-13 win over Norfolk on Friday at Bauer Field.
North Platte Telegraph
Interstate 80 rolling closures scheduled for overhead sign installation
Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation along with Nebraska State Patrol will be conducting rolling closures on Interstate 80 for construction near Sutherland. The rolling closures will occur overnight beginning about 10 p.m. Thursday . Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher |...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: If Nebraskans pass ‘voter ID,’ easy, cheap ID must follow
Starting today, The Telegraph will present its recommendations on ballot questions facing North Platte voters. As we’ve noted, we decided in 2018 to stop endorsing individual candidates. But we regularly comment here on local or state government decisions — and those before Nebraska’s “second house” are no exception.
