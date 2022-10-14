ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix launches cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
A Netflix logo. | Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Netflix announced some big news for subscribers looking to save.

On Thursday, the streaming service announced that a basic subscription option with ads will launch on Nov. 3.

What is Netflix’s ad-supported option?

This starting tier plan will cost $6.99 a month in the U.S. as well as 12 other countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France and Germany.

Viewers will watch four to five minutes of ads per hour on this plan. Other than that, some movies and TV shows may be unavailable and subscribers won’t have the ability to download titles.

“We believe that with this launch we’ll be able to provide a plan and a price for every Netflix fan,” Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer, told reporters, per The New York Times .

Their other subscription options cost $9.99 for the Standard and $15.49 for the Premium, both without ads.

In comparison , the ad-supported plan costs $9.99 for HBO Max, $7.99 for Hulu and $4.99 for Disney+. Meanwhile, Paramount+ and Peacock both have an option for $4.99

“While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community — and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead,” the company said in the announcement . “As we learn from and improve the experience, we expect to launch in more countries over time.”

This new plan doesn’t impact current subscription options.

Netflix embraces TV ratings

Alongside integrating the advertising ecosystem, the streaming company partnered with Nielsen, which will measure viewership for all titles.

The ratings agency has been a go-to for the broadcast and cable-TV industry to measure the size of their audience, especially like sports events like the Super Bowl, according to CNBC .

“It also raises interesting questions about the future evolution of the market, with TV and streaming converging, and learning to co-exist,” Watts said, per the report .

Nielsen will use the Digital Ad Ratings tool to gather data in the U.S., starting in 2023.

The streaming company’s shares went up 5.4% in the late afternoon after announcing the news, although the shares have fallen 62% this year, per Reuters .

Comments / 0

