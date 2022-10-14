Read full article on original website
Georgia Senate contender Herschel Walker fails to show for key debate – live
Walker declines to debate Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock during key election campaign – follow all the latest
American Airlines Flyer Charged, Banned For Life After Punching Flight Attendant On Video
He was subdued by passengers and crew when he fled to the back of the aircraft after the confrontation, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles.
Donald Trump Is an Antisemite and Republicans Are Totally Cool With It
Donald Trump is an antisemite.He regularly employs antisemitic tropes, essentializes Jews as a monolithic group, and entertains base stereotypes of Jews. He suggests that Jews are—or at least should be—more loyal to Israel than the United States. And yet, his defenders insist he can’t truly be antisemitic because his son-in-law is Jewish and his daughter converted to Judaism. Plus, he supports Israel.Trump himself has said he is “the least antisemitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life.” But that, like most of the words that come out of Trump’s mouth—is a lie.For American Jews, Trump’s anti-Jewish utterances are...
What is the busiest airport in the US? Expect the biggest crowds at these destinations.
The busiest airport in the U.S. is Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport with over 100 million passengers travel through it in 2019.
adventure.com
The first electric airplane is here, and its name is Alice.￼
The aviation industry, which has been working on electric planes for years, just got closer to zero-emission passenger flights. Alice is no 737, but its successful first flight is still a major development. If you haven’t already heard the good news, welcome. The first all-electric passenger airplane, charmingly named Alice,...
NBC News
Nationwide traffic jams return as workers commute back to the office
In the wake of peak-Covid lockdowns, highways across the country are slammed again by stand-still traffic. From new peak traffic times to mounting congestion in the suburbs to a shift in how people are commuting, NBC News’ Maggie Vespa explains how traffic has changed as workers return to the office.Oct. 16, 2022.
Fact check: False claim Kamala Harris resigned as vice president
Harris made a series of appearances after her claimed resignation, including interviews with a Detroit news station and late-night host Seth Meyers.
KAAL-TV
Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation? Unlikely
NEW YORK (AP) — A Connecticut jury’s ruling this week ordering Alex Jones to pay $965 million to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims he maligned was heartening for people disgusted by the muck of disinformation. Just don’t expect it to make conspiracy theories go away. The...
KAAL-TV
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since almost the beginning of its war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday. The...
KAAL-TV
Correction: Russia-Ukraine War-Satellites story
FILE - Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has proposed a peace plan for Ukraine that would involve holding repeat votes under the U.N. auspices in Russia-occupied regions, triggering a showdown with Ukrainian Twitter users who have rejected his proposals in a stream of furious comments. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Patrick Pleul]
KAAL-TV
UK Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt scraps almost all government tax-cutting plans that alarmed markets
LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt scraps almost all government tax-cutting plans that alarmed markets. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Zelenskyy to publish book of wartime speeches in December
NEW YORK (AP) — A collection of wartime speeches by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, featuring an introduction written by the Ukrainian president, will be published Dec. 6. Crown, a Penguin Random House division, announced Monday that the book will be called “A Message from Ukraine” and will also include a preface by Arkady Ostrovsky, the Economist’s editor for Russia and Eastern Europe .
KAAL-TV
Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
Fulton’s open race pits election skeptic against policy wonk
The race for a North Fulton seat on the Fulton County Commission has been boring for nearly 30 years....
KAAL-TV
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Fed’s Bostic acknowledges trades broke rules, fixes records
WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said Friday that many of his financial trades and investments in the past five years inadvertently violated the central bank’s ethics rules, and he has revised all his financial disclosures since becoming president in 2017. Bostic said the...
KAAL-TV
How are mail-in and absentee ballots verified?
Whether a state requires voters to request an absentee ballot or participates in universal mail-in voting, all ballots cast by mail or dropped off at a drop box are vetted to ensure their legitimacy. Election officials log every mail ballot so voters cannot request more than one. Those ballots also...
Bird strike after takeoff sends United Airlines flight back to Chicago
A bird strike shortly after takeoff sent a United Airlines flight back to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday, the airline said.
United Airlines Asks California For Crew Rest Exemption
United Airlines is actively lobbying California lawmakers to exempt airlines from minimum break rules for employees, part of controversial law protecting workers in the Golden State, including pilots and flight attendants. United Airlines Lobbies California Lawmakers To Exempt Flight Crews From Minimum Break Legislation. Let me sum up what has...
