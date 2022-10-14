ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 20 Utah vs. No. 7 USC: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

By Jeff Call
Deseret News
 2 days ago
Utah players point toward the student section after beating Southern Utah 73-7 in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Utah hosts USC on Saturday. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

No. 7 USC (6-0, 3-0) at No. 20 Utah (4-2, 2-1)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. MDT

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: Fox

Livestream : https://www.foxsports.com

Radio: KALL 700 AM

Series: USC leads, 13-7

Weather: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in low 70s at kickoff

The Trends

For Utah: The Utes beat USC in the L.A. Coliseum for the first time in 105 years last season. Utah is riding an 11-game winning streak at home.

For USC: The Trojans are off to their first 6-0 start since 2006. USC is the last team to beat Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium, in 2020.

What to watch for

This is a much-anticipated matchup between two top-20 teams at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The outcome could go a long way in determining the Pac-12 championship.

The two teams are very similar statistically. USC is scoring 40.3 points per game, while Utah is averaging 40.2. The Trojans are giving up 18.7 points and the Utes are surrendering 19.0. Utah’s offense averages 461.8 yards per game, while USC averages 457.8 yards. Defensively, the Utes are yielding 315.8 yards per game and the Trojans are allowing 351.5.

As a team, USC leads the country in sacks. Defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu is No. 1 individually with 1.17 per game and is tied for No. 1 in the nation in tackles-for-loss with 2.1 per game.

Key player

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

Caleb Williams, quarterback USC: The Oklahoma transfer has completed 122 of 188 passes for 1,590 yards with 14 touchdowns and thrown one interception this season. Williams has a host of athletic, talented wide receivers at his disposal, including the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, Jordan Addison .

Quotable

“They’ve got an outstanding group of receivers . They’re talented. They’re dangerous. They spread the ball around so you can’t focus on just one guy. You’ve got to be able to cover the whole batch of them. That will be a great challenge for our secondary as well as a big challenge for our front to speed up the quarterback so he doesn’t have all day to throw.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“There will be several 6-0 teams that will finish really well, some that finish OK and some that don’t finish very good. But it’s just a start. It’s not a guarantee to anything. It will be a challenging second half of the season. But this is when it gets the most fun. This is what you do it for. You put yourself in a great position. Now it’s time to go accelerate and do your best.” — USC coach Lincoln Riley

Next up

Utah has a bye next week.

USC has a bye next week.

Utah schedule

Sept. 3 — Florida 29, Utah 26

Sept. 10 — Utah 73, Southern Utah 7

Sept. 17 — Utah 35, San Diego State 7

Sept. 24 — Utah 34, Arizona State 13

Oct. 1 — Utah 42, Oregon State 16

Oct. 8 — UCLA 42, Utah 32

Oct. 15 — vs. USC (6 p.m., MDT, Fox)

Oct. 27 — at Washington State (8 p.m., MDT, FS1)

Nov. 5 — vs. Arizona (TBD)

Nov. 12 — vs. Stanford (TBD)

Nov. 19 — at Oregon (TBD)

Nov. 26 — at Colorado (TBD)

All times MT

Deseret News

