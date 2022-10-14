ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ESPN

Three questions for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being eliminated from the postseason

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers were baseball's best team during the regular season. Once again, they didn't take home a World Series ring. L.A. fell far short of the Fall Classic, suffering a stunning NLDS upset defeat to their NL West rival San Diego Padres. Though the Dodgers won it all in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, that remains their only title in a run of 10 straight postseason appearances.
Sporting News

The moments that doomed the Dodgers in their stunning NLDS loss to the Padres

The rain was falling in San Diego and the Dodgers' season was circling the drain. Both things were hard to believe. LA, somehow, was about to wash out of the 2022 MLB playoffs in the second round after 111 wins in the regular season. How was that even possible, especially after the Dodgers had won Game 1 of their NLDS against the Padres?
News 8 KFMB

Watch the San Diego Padres celebrate after clinching NLDS

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 24 years, the San Diego Padres are advancing to the National League Championship Series. In front of a record, hometown crowd of 45,139 fans, the Friars eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4, clinching the National League Division Series. The...
CBS Sports

Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: On very short leash

Syndergaard is only scheduled to go through the order once in his start in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. While the Phillies could always adjust their plans based on Syndergaard's performance, his numbers since his mid-season move to Philadelphia suggest that he's unlikely to do much to change his manager's mind. In 10 appearances for his new team, he owns a mediocre 4.12 ERA, though his very low 13.7 percent strikeout rate suggests things could be meaningfully worse. The Phillies could hope to get multiple innings from Bailey Falter following Syndergaard's exit, though they could also turn to high-leverage options very early in the game. Even using Zack Wheeler in relief appears to be on the table.
Yardbarker

Five-run inning propels Padres to NLDS win over Dodgers

Jake Cronenworth capped a five-run Padres seventh with a two-out, two-run tiebreaking single Saturday night as the San Diego Padres rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 -- eliminating the National League West champions from the playoffs. Austin Nola, Ha-Seong Kim and Juan Soto...
