52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina

Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Welcome Daughter Skaï

Former No. 3 Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter with Gael Monfils this morning. The French tennis player announced the news of him becoming a father on Twitter. Monfils and Svitolina have been tennis’ power couple since they announced their relationship on their joint Instagram account g.e.m.s.life back in January 2019. A relationship within the tennis world came as no surprise for the 36-year-old Frenchman who had previously dated Dominika Cibulkova and his compatriot Alize Cornet.
Charley Hull takes EMBARASSING tumble as tee box collapses in New York

England's Charley Hull - who ended her winless drought at The Ascendant two weeks ago - appears to be having an interesting few days in New York. Hull, who recently addressed the chatter about a LIV Golf for women, is playing the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.
2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
After first LIV win, Brooks Koepka reveals big health update

Most of the celebration will come “behind closed doors,” he says, but Brooks Koepka will enjoy this win. He knows at some point, his right knee, as is, will no longer cooperate. Before the 32-year-old Koepka knocked off Peter Uihlein on the third playoff hole Sunday at the...
Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth

While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York

Thompson started the final day with a one-shot lead over compatriot Nelly Korda, and she held off the chasing pack. The American carded three bogeys but also hit six birdies to finish on 11 under. Canada's Brooke Henderson and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom finished in second place overall, after finishing eight under..
