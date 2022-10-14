Read full article on original website
WTA roundup: Donna Vekic pulls off upset in San Diego
Donna Vekic of Croatia dominated second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the third set to win their quarterfinal match at
Yardbarker
52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina
Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
wtatennis.com
Swiatek holds off Vekic in San Diego, wins eighth title of season
World No.1 Iga Swiatek took home her eighth title of the year on Sunday, fending off a spirited effort by qualifier Donna Vekic to prevail 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 and win the San Diego Open. Top-seeded Swiatek needed 1 hour and 47 minutes to earn the 11th WTA singles title of...
lastwordonsports.com
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Welcome Daughter Skaï
Former No. 3 Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter with Gael Monfils this morning. The French tennis player announced the news of him becoming a father on Twitter. Monfils and Svitolina have been tennis’ power couple since they announced their relationship on their joint Instagram account g.e.m.s.life back in January 2019. A relationship within the tennis world came as no surprise for the 36-year-old Frenchman who had previously dated Dominika Cibulkova and his compatriot Alize Cornet.
golfmagic.com
Charley Hull takes EMBARASSING tumble as tee box collapses in New York
England's Charley Hull - who ended her winless drought at The Ascendant two weeks ago - appears to be having an interesting few days in New York. Hull, who recently addressed the chatter about a LIV Golf for women, is playing the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
Golf Channel
After first LIV win, Brooks Koepka reveals big health update
Most of the celebration will come “behind closed doors,” he says, but Brooks Koepka will enjoy this win. He knows at some point, his right knee, as is, will no longer cooperate. Before the 32-year-old Koepka knocked off Peter Uihlein on the third playoff hole Sunday at the...
tennismajors.com
Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth
While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
SkySports
Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York
Thompson started the final day with a one-shot lead over compatriot Nelly Korda, and she held off the chasing pack. The American carded three bogeys but also hit six birdies to finish on 11 under. Canada's Brooke Henderson and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom finished in second place overall, after finishing eight under..
