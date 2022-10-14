ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

King Charles III’s Brothers Helped Him Become a Multimedia Star With 1 Unique Project

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Now that King Charles III is the royal family’s monarch, he has dozens of important tasks on his agenda every day. That’s not counting the drama that comes from planning his official coronation celebration (and being labeled cruel by some because of the date). Times were simpler for Charles when his reign was in the distance, such as when he became a multimedia star with a little help from his brothers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAsJu_0iZf3imR00
King Charles III became a multimedia star with ‘The Legend of Lochnagar’ | Martin Keene – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

King Charles reportedly has strained relationships with his siblings

Charles has always lived under a microscope. The scrutiny is even more intense now that he’s king.

The world almost lost it when Charles became perturbed over a leaky pen. Royal watchers glimpse photos and say Charles is sending a clear message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Every gesture he makes toward his family — both physical and verbal — gets analyzed. That extends to Charles’ relationships with his brothers and sister.

By many accounts, Charles doesn’t get along with his siblings . At the very least, there have been well-documented feuds between the king and his sister, Princess Anne, and his brother, Prince Andrew. Charles’ youngest sibling, Prince Edward, largely stays out of the spotlight. His relationships with his brothers seem rocky now, but in a way, they helped Charles become a multimedia star.

Charles became a multimedia star because of stories he told his brothers as a child

RELATED: Animal Lover King Charles III Has an Endangered Species Named After Him

If a story about a man who takes a bathtub into a cave near Balmoral Castle in hopes of taking a hot bath sounds like a great idea for a children’s book, that’s because it is.

King Charles penned The Old Man of Lochnagar in 1980. The children’s book was based on stories he told princes Edward and Andrew when they were children, according to Mental Floss . The book was just the beginning. The childhood stories helped Charles become a multimedia star twice over.

Charles read The Old Man of Lochnagar on an episode of the long-running BBC show Jackanory in 1984. Less than a decade later, he narrated his story when ABC Weekend Specials presented it as The Legend of Lochnagar in 1993. Future Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane provided the voice of the titular old man.

The future king made frequent TV appearances

RELATED: Why King Charles III Coronation Celebration Meal Will Include a Parasitic Fish From the U.S.

Charles’ duties as king will likely involve some work in front of the camera. That shouldn’t faze the monarch since he has proven to be comfortable performing, and not just his multimedia stardom with The Old Man of Lochnagar .

He was a member of the drama society at Trinity College, and Charles was a magician who joined the Magic Circle, a century-old society of stage magicians, in 1975.

More recently, Charles appeared as a stand-in weatherman on a 2012 BBC broadcast (via YouTube ). He did a capable job reading the lines and going with the flow when some humorous parts of the script popped up. He also teamed up with several British celebrities to tape a reading of The Night Before Christmas in 2020.

Charles the multimedia star might have to take a back seat to Charles the king, but his past projects should make him very comfortable in front of the camera.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: King Charles III Coronation Will Include $3.8 Billion Worth of Jewels

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Princess Kate Says Son Prince Louis, 4, Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: He Has ‘Lots of Questions’

A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert

When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy