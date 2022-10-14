ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Clayton Kershaw: Padres Outplayed Dodgers In NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers getting eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series started their offseason much earlier than anticipated and sent the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner and others into uncertainty. Kershaw’s lone appearance in the NLDS was a Game 2 start in which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry

In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Key Issues For Dodgers In NLDS Loss To Padres

After steamrolling their way through the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were only able to win one postseason game before losing three straight against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 National League Division Series to bring an end to their year. During the season, the Dodgers won 111...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

NLCS-bound Padres find their identity, eliminate Dodgers

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — As a rare October rainstorm drenched Petco Park in the eighth inning, nobody at the packed downtown home of the San Diego Padres flinched. Fans pulled over hoodies, put on ponchos and covered their heads with whatever they could to try to stay dry, including yellow rally towels and pizza boxes.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy