Pittsburgh, PA

Outsider.com

Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Carted Off Field After Brutal Hit During Steelers Game

Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate suffered what appeared to be a head/neck injury in the Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate caught a six-yard pass across the middle from quarterback Tom Brady. He then was tackled about chest high by Myles Jack, a Steeler linebacker. Jack motioned for help as he saw Brate struggling. The Tampa tight end had just cleared NFL concussion protocol to even play Sunday against the Steelers.
Augusta Free Press

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18

Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
FanSided

Buccaneers should leave weakest link is Pittsburgh

The Buccaneers are losing against one of the worst teams in the NFL right now. The weakest link absolutely has to go to save this team. How we got to this point is beyond this writer. The Buccaneers were one of the best teams in the NFL less than a year ago. The loss of some offensive linemen hurt, but the Bucs had the weapons to overcome losses like that.
NBC Sports

Here's how Tom Brady fared in Bucs' Week 6 loss vs. Steelers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender right now. The Bucs offense scored only one touchdown in Sunday's Week 6 game against a lackluster Pittsburgh Steelers defense that's been hit hard by injuries all season. The Buccaneers scored that touchdown late in the fourth quarter but failed to convert the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt and lost 20-18 at Acrisure Stadium.
FanSided

Tom Brady makes excellent move with son of NFL legend

Tom Brady is writing the book on how to make money from areas outside of playing during his career. It looks like he is doing that again with a young star. We have been seeing NFL players trying to find ways of making money outside of football during their careers for years now. Guys had been able to do well after the sport in a variety of fields for years, but we are starting to see more guys branch out during their careers today.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Marc-Andre Fleury Booed, Penguins & Crosby Are Rolling

The Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling. As Sidney Crosby noted following the Penguins’ 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, wins in October count for the same two points as wins in March. PHN has full Penguins coverage below. Minnesota fans booed Marc-Andre Fleury, and he agreed with them. The NHL cleared Ian Cole. Matt Murray is out for several weeks after injuring his groin in the morning skate. Pat Brisson could lead Hockey Canada, and the Washington Capitals signed an unemployed fan favorite.
