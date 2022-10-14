'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' fans booed Lisa Rinna at Bravo Con

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Rinna is still "owning it."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

  • Lisa Rinna got booed by fans at BravoCon Friday.
  • She is currently involved in multiple conflicts on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
  • Rinna said she is "owning" her behavior from season 12.

Lisa Rinna was booed by fans when she arrived on stage at Bravocon on Friday.

Rinna was part of the "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel where each of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" spoke with host Brad Goreski about the conflicts of the season and their personal style. The room was standing room only.

Fans booed loudly as she walked towards the "Don't Be Tardy" stage in a stylish neon orange suit. Dorit Kemsley encouraged some of the fans who were applauding Rinna to clap louder to drown out the naysayers.

Rinna has been a major source of conflict during "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 12 reunion .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Daj4z_0iZf2eHk00
The core group of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" returned to Aspen without Kathy Hilton.

Casey Durkin/Bravo

She screamed at Sutton for insulting her during an interview on "Watch What Happens Live" at the "Homeless Not Toothless" event hosted by Dorit Kemsley in episode 14 of season 12.

Rinna admitted she was displeased with her actions during the BravoCon panel.

"When it happened, I didn't remember it like that, so to see it back I was really quite horrified," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6xTW_0iZf2eHk00
Lisa Rinna had an odd excuse for her behavior on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Andy Cohen faced questions from the crowd about what it would take to get Rinna fired during his panel.

When attendees yelled out from the crowd at Rinna, she replied with her signature catchphrase: "Owning it."

Kathy Hilton accused Rinna of incorporating off-camera drama from the Aspen trip into the show to ensure her contract is extended.

"Maybe you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up," Hilton said in the trailer.

Hilton reportedly had a meltdown in Aspen, and Rinna talked about it on-screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3829vV_0iZf2eHk00
Erika Jayne is speaking up about her legal issues on the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Erika Jayne was another "Bravolebrity" who was met with brief jeers by the crowd.

She was criticized by fans for her reaction to embezzlement accusations against her estranged husband Tom Girardi, but Jayne was unphased. She said last season was like "facing the executioner."

"I survived," she added later.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays on Bravo and on Hayu in the UK. Part two of  season 12 reunion airs October 19.

