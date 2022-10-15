ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

54% of workers: Can't completely disconnect from work during off time

By Douglas Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15t1j4_0iZf2Bsn00

Work-life balance is essential, but a new report from the employment site Glassdoor found that over half of U.S. workers said they felt like they couldn't completely disconnect from their work duties during off time like when they go on vacation.

While 63% of workers said they would turn down a job if paid time off was not included as a benefit, according to Glassdoor's report, many felt once they've grown at work they can't let it go and take a break completely.

Experts call this a "workcation" and say that forcing oneself to set clear boundaries is essential to fixing the issue.

Experts say that making a habitual practice of staying loyal to hobbies outside of your job is essential to work-life balance and long-term mental health.

Do not bring your work phone with you on vacation, or at least keep it turned off, experts advise.

Jonny Edser, managing director of the team building organization Wildgoose USA, told CNBC, “One of my best tricks is to turn off my phone completely and leave it off for the week and I tell my team that if they urgently need me then they can phone my wife. That is a good way for the team to ask themselves if their call is important!”

Making sure when you're on vacation that you're staying active and busy is also important to learning how to switch your brain off when it comes to the work back home.

The Glassdoor report said, "Older professionals have the most difficulty with unplugging on vacation."

One of the top reasons why experts say workers can't fully turn off is that they aren't being given sufficient time off benefits at their company.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m a side hustle aficionado – There are at least two jobs that you can do during the nighttime to earn as much as $19

WORKING an additional job for passive income can be tough to schedule, but there are at least two side hustles you can do at night with ease. TikToker and financial influencer Jennifer, who goes by the username jencorrenti on TikTok, recently posted a video revealing two specific jobs that you can do at night after a busy day.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
KENTUCKY STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy