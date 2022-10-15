ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Friend who accidentally shot, killed young Chicago activist Caleb Reed sentenced to 18 years

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEaT5_0iZf25fg00

Genove Martin was ordered to spend 18 years in prison Friday for second-degree murder in the accidental shooting death of a young Chicago activist.

Caleb Reed, 17, was walking with friends when a Chevy Malibu drove by and shots were fired on July 31, 2020, in the 1900 block of West Granville in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

RELATED: Man, 18, charged with murder in shooting death of VOYCE activist Caleb Reed, 17

Prosecutors say his friend, Martin, then 18, allegedly shot at the Malibu. One of the bullets hit Reed before people inside the car returned fire.

Reed suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead, causing him to fall straight to the ground, according to court documents.

Reed was a student at Mather High School and a member of "Voices Of Youth In Chicago Education."

Prior to his death, Reed had been front and center speaking out against police in schools. A student at Mather High School, he had been working with both GoodKids MadCity and Voices of Youth in Chicago Education, or VOYCE. The student-led groups advocate for the removal of police officers in schools.

Young activist shot, killed in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood

Comments / 22

Justin
1d ago

of coarse he doesn't want cops around he runs with guys that carry guns and shoot people lol only in Chicago would he be considered an "activist" what has the city came to. I don't recall m.l.k. or another real activist getting in shoot outs

Reply
3
Justin
1d ago

a few months ago lightfoot was yelling defund police now she's begging for federal help and more cops bc crime is so prolific. kinda ironic

Reply
2
Related
WGN News

Woman, 87, found dead with trauma to head inside South Side apartment

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment on the city’s South Side. Police responded to a call from the Lincoln Perry Apartments on the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the Douglas neighborhood. According to police, a family member found the […]
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Parents mourn 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO - Family members are mourning the loss of Lavell Winslow, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night at a West Ridge neighborhood park. “His smile. I’m just going to miss him coming in and talking to me, laying his head on my shoulder,” the boy’s mother, Vanessa Winslow, told the Tribune on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot in the Kenwood neighborhood on the city's South Side Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue around 11:06 a.m. Police said the victim, 21, was walking when an unknown suspect fired shots in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men abducted, robbed at gunpoint near Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Two separate incidents led to two men being temporarily abducted and robbed at gunpoint near Wrigley Field early Sunday morning, police said. “I think it’s awful,” said John Gestel. “I mean I’m a tourist myself, same thing could have happened to me … that’s awful, it’s terrifying.” The first incident happened around 1 […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman found dead in Auburn Gresham near Mahalia Jackson Park

AUBURN GRESHAM, Chicago - A woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk this morning with multiple gunshots to the body near Mahalia Jackson Park on the city's south side, authorities said. According to police, just before 11:00 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 shot, 1 fatally, in hallway of South Chicago building

CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night. Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired. […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge

A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

7 killed, 23 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people -- including two teens -- are dead, and 23 other people are wounded following weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday. The ages of the victims range from 13 to 62. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 13, fatally shot in head on bench in West Ridge

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night. According to police, Lavel Winslow was found on a bench at the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 9:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by many […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Search for a suspect is now nationwide

STOCKTON — Chicago police believe Chicago's 2018 Duck Walk Killer and Stockton's serial killer are not connected at this time, but they are still in communication with Stockton police.One Stockton victim's family member says the nationwide search is a relief."I wish I would have tried harder to tell him how much I love him," says Paul Yaw's cousin, Marissa Yaw.Paul Yaw was ambushed and killed by Stockton's serial killer."It makes me disgusted that this guy is just going around senselessly shooting people," says Yaw, who says her family is hopeful detectives will find the killer after learning they're searching nationwide."They...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
107K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy