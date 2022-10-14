ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

No scooters allowed overnight in Bloomington through the winter months

By Cornelius Hocker
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPJDr_0iZf1ZiM00

BLOOMINGTON — This week, the City of Bloomington announced hour restrictions on scooters , citing a tragic scooter death caused by a suspected drunk driver and many other less serious injuries.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., you will not be able to ride the scooters. The restriction will be in place through the winter months with the city planning to reevaluate their stance once it warms back up.

RELATED: Reports finds deaths, injuries related to e-scooters, e-bikes, hoverboards is rising

Bloomington officials say there were presented with information from IU Health and the IU Student Health Center that led them to this decision. An IU spokesperson says there have been hundreds of scooter-related injuries since 2018. For the most part, students WRTV talked to understood and agreed with the decision.

"I think it would be smart because then there's not dumb kids on them late at night or when it's dark out and cars can't see them," Finn Dexheimer, an IU Freshman, said.

"The possibility of a drunk driver or a crazy driver is probably more at night, so I think this is a good idea," Artikayara Yunidard, an IU Graduate student, said.

Morgan Clark, another IU Freshman, goes a step further and thinks the lights need to be brighter on the scooters before they are allowed back out at night.

"It's really hard to see if it's really late at night and you're driving past one of them," Clark said. "I've been driving and I've seen scooters and it's right when I get up to them."

Christian Eckel, another freshman, has a different take on the restrictions.

"It takes a lot of convenience away. If I'm trying to get somewhere late at night, I'm not trying to walk," Eckel said.

However, aware of everything that's happened, Eckel concedes that something needs to be done. If the restriction is lifted in a few months, he's hopeful people will try to be safer when riding them.

"I understand why, they have good reason to do it. I understand but at the same time, it's someone's responsibility to take care of themselves," Eckel said.

Lime, Bird, and all other scooter companies encourage their users to wear helmets, only have one person on a scooter and obey all traffic laws. A more detailed list is below for the two companies.

BIRD

  1. Bird encourages all riders to wear a helmet when riding.
  2. You must be 18+ years old to Bird.
  3. Only one rider per vehicle.
  4. Follow all traffic rules including street signs and stop signs.
  5. Use caution at crosswalks
  6. No one-handed rides. Put down the phone and coffee cup.
  7. No headphones – listen to what’s around you.
  8. Don’t ride if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

LIME

  1. Wear a helmet
  2. Check the brakes before riding
  3. Abide by all traffic laws
  4. Be 18 years of age or older
  5. Have a valid driver’s license or ID
  6. One rider per Lime (no passengers)
  7. Do not drink alcohol and ride
  8. Use caution and take your time when riding at night
  9. Never text/call and ride
  10. Be aware of cars, bikes, and pedestrians at all times
TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting
| Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Sustainable maximalism: how to overdecorate without overpaying

Every single house on my Pinterest feed is covered with quirky décor and luscious plant life. I’ve always wanted to decorate in that style, but as a broke college student, I don’t want to break the bank. Here’s a look into some local Bloomington businesses that will help you find the perfect pop of pizzazz without costing hundreds of dollars.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KISS 106

Indiana Pioneer Village Turns Into an Epic Halloween Haunt for One Night Only

Spring Mill State Park is getting into the Halloween spirit by turning its pioneer village into a haunted village. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
MITCHELL, IN
Indiana Daily Student

A guide to Bloomington buses

Whether it is too cold to walk to class or you don’t feel like dealing with the complications of parking, Bloomington and IU have you covered with a variety of buses to take you everywhere you need to go. IU Campus Bus Service. Through the Campus Bus Service, there...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Chamber of Commerce encourages expansion of Bloomington Transit Route 3

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce hopes the board of Bloomington Transit will vote to expand Route 3 by 1.3 miles in the west direction to serve those in Park 48 and Ivy Tech facilities, according to a Herald-Times guest column. In his column, Eric Spoonmore, the president and CEO of Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, said City Council also supported this idea when they passed Resolution 22-16, a document sponsored by Councilmember Steven Volan.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
livingnewdeal.org

Wilson Park Shelter House – Bedford IN

Agency: National Youth Administration (NYA) The National Youth Administration (NYA) built the Wilson Park Shelter House in Bedford IN. Originally picnic shelter, 2022 (apparently) storage building. The material and workmanship of New Deal projects in Bedford, Indiana is remarkable. The city is the center of the Indiana limestone industry the,...
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments’ clubhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was closed for several hours due to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Coldest days of the season ahead; first flakes on the horizon?

INDIANAPOLIS – Cool weekend weather will turn cold as we begin the work week. Feels-like temps in the teens and the first flakes of the season cannot be ruled out!. Sunday will be a bit of an outlier between now and the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be mild with highs reaching the mid 60s. We will be aided by a comfortable southerly breeze and a fair amount of sun. If you want to get outside before it gets cold, this will be your day!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man dies after Friday night shooting on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after he was shot Friday night in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m. and found the man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy