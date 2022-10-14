Read full article on original website
Anna Fern (Decker) Kurtz – Cache Valley Daily
October 30, 1943 – October 14, 2022 (age 78) Anna Fern (Decker) Kurtz, of Preston, ID, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 14, 2022 in St George, UT, after a valiant battle with stomach cancer. “Annie” was born October 30, 1943, to Mildred Virginia Teeter and Eugene Lafayette...
Gov. Spencer Cox preaches to choir on the evils of social media use – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Governors Association is meeting here and the topic of discussion is youth mental health. As a prelude to that two-day meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on parents, teachers and lawmakers to support policies to protect Utah’s children from the negative effects of social media.
Saundra Inez Thomas Hubbard – Cache Valley Daily
November 4, 1942 — October 15, 2022 (age 79) Saundra Inez Thomas Hubbard, 79, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on October 15, 2022. She was born November 4, 1942 in Logan, Utah to John Harold and Inez Mary Reeve Thomas. She married Elbert J....
Charlene Baddley Barlow – Cache Valley Daily
Charlene Baddley Barlow, 94 passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17th, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was born on September 25, 1928 in Brigham City, Ut, a daughter of George Clifford and Clara Barbara Sauter Baddley. She grew up in Willard, Utah. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1946. She married her sweetheart, Gardner W. Barlow on June 3, 1954 in Willard, Utah in the family home with Gardner’s brother Eldon performing the ceremony.
Andrea Marie Hoffman – Cache Valley Daily
Andrea Marie Hoffman passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on December 19, 1980, to Charles Jerome Hoffman and Zella Richards in Ogden, Utah. She attended North Ogden Jr. High School and graduated from Washington High School in Ogden. In her...
Wagon restorer adds popcorn wagon to his collection – Cache Valley Daily
TREMONTON – Eli Anderson of Wagon Land Adventure Foundation, located at 8790 West 11200 North just west of Tremonton, just spent five years restoring a unique 1910 Cretors horse drawn popcorn wagon and adding it to his wagon collection. “I found this one in Washington, North Carolina. The pictures...
Glade Lowe Handy – Cache Valley Daily
February 28, 1934 — October 15, 2022 (age 88) Glade Lowe Handy passed away on October 15, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born February 28, 1934, in Franklin, Idaho to Samuel Ross and Aletha Doney Lowe Handy. He married Yvonne Barfus on September 18, 1953 in...
Barbara Ann Fackrell Bindrup – Cache Valley Daily
September 2, 1936 – October 14, 2022 (age 86) With heavy hearts, we announce that Barbara Ann Fackrell Bindrup has returned to her heavenly home on October 14, 2022. Barbara was born September 2, 1936 in Logan, Utah the fifth out of six children born to Bernard H. and Alta Schlappi Fackrell. Growing up in Cache Valley, she spent many happy days attending school and playing with her siblings, cousins and friends.
DelWayne England “Del” – Cache Valley Daily
DelWayne England “Del” passed on October 17, 2022. He was born February 2, 1933 to Sam & Della England in Logan Utah. He grew up doing odd jobs and said he always had a little change in his pocket. He loved spending time at a cattle ranch in Tuscarora Nevada. He was a swimmer in high school and set many records. He enjoyed auto mechanics and worked for a few years with the railroad. Directly out of high school he served 4 years in the NAVY during the Korean conflict. Upon return from the NAVY he married Elsie Michaelis in 1956 and they had two children, Laura & Jeff. He earned an electrical engineering degree from USU and went to work at HAFB. Del & Elsie were married for 26 years. He spent his entire professional working career at HAFB.
Naomi Eliason Lowe – Cache Valley Daily
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Naomi Eliason Lowe, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. Naomi was born on September 12, 1930 to Emma Dunn and Frederick Leon Eliason. She was born in Brigham City, during the Peach Days Parade. Naomi married James Cyril Lowe on October 26, 1951 in Brigham City. He passed on March 7, 2010.
College couple open a unique cake shake business in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – There are a bunch of food trailers with hot meals throughout Logan City and a few dessert trucks, and yet there is still room for another one. Isaac Dixon and his wife Bethany, both Utah State University students, recently opened a food trailer they built from scratch offering their original cake-shakes.
Making government budgets more understandable and even fun – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — Government budgeting and explaining where your tax dollars go can be a complex thing at times. To make it a bit more simple and interesting, the Utah Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget recently tweeted out what they referred to as a budget season ‘Word of the Day’.
USU Fall enrollment up 14 percent at residential campuses – Cache Valley Daily
Old Main at Utah State University. Enrollment among first-year students at the three Utah State University residential campuses In Logan, Price and Blanding is up by more than 14 percent this fall. Katie Jo North, USU’s executive director of new student enrollment, isn’t surprised by the numbers. “I...
The pettiness needs to stop – Cache Valley Daily
I have spent my entire adult life involved in the political process of this great experiment we call America. I have voted absentee from a war zone. Represented my neighborhood at the GOP county and state primaries. Helped draft legislation that passed in the Utah State Legislature and worked in the Senate in DC. I can tell you, in all that time, I have never seen the level of childish bickering that we are currently seeing from Marc Ensign and his bitter friends in the Cache County Council.
Annual witches dance and Halloween festival set for Oct. 29 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Cache Valley’s annual Halloween Witches Dance will be Saturday, Oct. 29 on Center Street in downtown Logan. The event will be part of Logan’s official Center Street Hocus Pocus Witches Dance & Halloween Festival on Saturday evening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Witches...
Weary of the blame game – Cache Valley Daily
Jill Zollinger has claimed that the County Executive has made unauthorized expenditures without any details. I find this hard to believe. Further, for years the county executives were water boys/girls for the council. Easy to shift the responsibility to them without accountability. I’m weary of this political wrangling, but more...
AFCO to present a collection of Ralph Vaughan Williams music in an upcoming concert – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The American Festival Chorus & Orchestra will open their 2022-2023 concert season with The Great English Mystic by Ralph Vaughan Williams on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall in the Utah State University’s Chase Fine Arts Center. A...
Attorneys ask for Logan couple charged with starving baby to death to be tried seperately – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Attorneys representing a Logan couple charged with murder in the death of their infant child are asking for their cases to be tried separately. Zachary Michael Woirhaye, 38, and Jodi Lee Anderson, 34, have been in the Cache County Jail since July after officers alleged they starved their one-month old baby to death.
Support for local judges – Cache Valley Daily
As a local attorney, I express my support for Judge Brian Cannell and Judge Angela Fonnesbeck appearing on the November 2022 ballot for Cache County. Having appeared before both Judge Brian Cannell and Judge Angela Fonnesbeck in several cases, I have been impressed with their knowledge of the law, decisions, and courtroom demeanor. Both Judge Cannell and Judge Fonnesbeck are excellent judges who conduct their courtrooms with dignity and efficiency.
Jenkin Travis Palmer – Cache Valley Daily
November 13, 1967 – — October 11, 2022 (age 54) Jenkin Travis Palmer, 54, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Travis is the son of Tom and Edna Palmer. Travis has a brother Ernest Palmer. Travis married Angela Shay Avery and they have three beautiful children together. Justen (Bronc) Palmer, Jaicee Palmer, Marquel (Scooter) Palmer. They also have many other kids they call their own. Too many to mention them all.
