ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
theplaylist.net
‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Last Stand Against Evil Is Ruined By Some Dude Named Corey [The Playlist Podcast]
We said we wouldn’t do it. When we sat down and watched the entire “Halloween” franchise (12 films!) in a week to rank them before “Halloween Ends,” we said we didn’t need to discuss the finale because it was probably going to be just fine and exactly what we expected would happen. Laurie kills Michael. Evil dies tonight! You know the drill. Well, David Gordon Green zigged when we thought he would zag and turned in what we think might be one of the worst “Halloween” films of all time. This warrants a discussion.
Popculture
Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash
The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. The acquisition of Parler would give West, legally known as Ye, control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions with no gatekeeper. But even among the new breed of largely right-wing social apps that purport to support free speech by having looser rules and moderation, Parler’s user base is tiny. Parlement Technologies, which owns the platform, and West said the acquisition should be completed in the fourth quarter, but details like price were not disclosed. Parlement Technologies said the agreement includes the use of private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
First we have Tom Smithyman’s look at the food trucks at NYCC here. Tom also regaled us with a new art purchase here. Brendan M Allen posted a rather scathing report on NYCC parent company Reed Pop not following its own mask policy here. And as a result it really affected his ability to attend panels and report back in the manner he had hoped.
Collider
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
Rapper Jeezy and DJ Drama to bring B Side concert to Detroit
The rapper recently performed a B Side show in his hometown of Atlanta
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Psycho Goreman’
Mimi and Luke resurrect an alien overlord and, using the magical amulet they discovered, force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before intergalactic friends and foes converge in suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy. Psycho Goreman plays out like an R-rated episode of Billy and Mandy with a PowerRangers villain. This horror comedy has blood, guts, and tons of heart. Psycho Goreman is fun for the whole family– if your family is really messed up that is.
comicon.com
BOOM! Studios Reveals Exclusive Variants For Local Comic Shop Day 2022
Local Comic Shop Day is an annual event that began in 2014, conceived and implemented by ComicsPRO to call attention to locally owned independent comic book specialty stores, celebrating their unique and vital role as the primary fire-starters of pop culture. Pop Culture begins in your Local Comic Shop.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘All-New Firefly– The Gospel According to Jayne’ Vol. 1 HC
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of All-New Firefly: The Gospel According to Jayne Vol. 1 HC, dropping Wednesday from writer David M. Booher, artist Jordi Perez, colorists Francesco Segala and Gloria Martinelli, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘An all-new era for the future of the Serenity that reveals new secrets...
If You're A Fan Of Love Triangles, These 16 Books Are For You
From fantasy to YA to dystopian, there's bound to be some heartbreaking and juicy drama.
3 Netflix releases debut today, including a hilarious stand-up comedy special
Tuesday, September 27, is a light day as far as new Netflix releases go, with only three titles set to debut on the streamer — though, from a certain perspective, you could actually argue that’s a good thing. That’s because a ton of subscribers are going to be streaming one of the most anticipated Netflix movies of the year tomorrow — Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe sort-of biopic, which I reviewed over the weekend.
Just 39 Of The Funniest Things I Read On The Internet This Month So Far
"I was burning sage and my mama talkin' bout, 'I can’t breathe.' I bet you can’t demon."
comicon.com
Cartoonist Posy Simmonds Announced As 2022 Sergio Aragones Award Winner At Lakes International Comics Festival
As this year’s Lakes International Comics Art Festival finishes up for this year, we get the announcement that the brilliant Posy Simmonds has been announced as the latest recipient of the Sergio Aragones Award. Simmonds joins an esteemed line-up of previous recipients for the Sergio Aragones International Award for...
A.V. Club
Freaky director slams Halloween Ends hybrid streaming release: "Stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies"
David Gordon Green’s third Halloween movie, Halloween Ends, is now out in front of the viewing public, drawing fairly divisive notices for Green’s complicated, untraditional take on Haddonfield, IL, and its murderous relationship with its least-favorite son. The film is drawing some ire for the release strategy that’s been applied to it, too—which, like last year’s Halloween Kills, sees the movie arrive simultaneously in theaters and on the premium tiers of NBC-affiliated streaming service Peacock.
comicon.com
Z2 Comics and Swedish Metallers In Flames Announce New Graphic Novel, ‘The Jester’s Curse’
The latest release from Z2 Comics, out April 2023, comes from Swedish Metal legends In Flames – with a post-apocalyptic tale (aren’t they all these days?) for their new graphic novel, The Jester’s Curse. The Swedish metal band are joined for The Jester’s Curse by writers Blake...
