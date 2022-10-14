Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple fire agencies battle Lake Arthur fire in early morning hours
Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire this weekend.
New Mexico State Police investigating fatal crash south of Roswell
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 285 between Roswell and Artesia Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. They say that a semi-tractor trailer was headed south behind a Chevrolet pickup when the pickup was rear-ended by the semi. After impact, the pickup rolled killing 23-year-old Luis Alberto Borunda who died […]
Comments / 0