NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 285 between Roswell and Artesia Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. They say that a semi-tractor trailer was headed south behind a Chevrolet pickup when the pickup was rear-ended by the semi. After impact, the pickup rolled killing 23-year-old Luis Alberto Borunda who died […]

ROSWELL, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO