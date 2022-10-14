ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

NebraskaTV

Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Daily Mail

Texas boy, 17, who vanished with his mom, 49, is apprehended by cops in Nebraska with 'her BODY' in trunk of his car, after police chased him and he crashed

A Texas boy was apprehended by Nebraska cops a day after disappearing with his mom - with a woman's body found in the boot feared to be that of his missing parent. Tyler Roenz, 17, of Humble, was found in Aurora, Nebraska - almost 850 miles away from where he disappeared - on Friday after leading police on a pursuit that ended with his car crashing.
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police investigating home robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, the incident was called in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. GIPD said a homeowner reported that a man came to his house claiming to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Two dogs rescued from Gibbon apartment fire

GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department had a busy Thursday helping with grass fires as well as rescuing two dogs from an apartment fire. Around 3 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 712 West Avenue in Gibbon. Once on scene, crews found the building filled...
GIBBON, NE
KSNB Local4

Here comes the frigid side of autumn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
HASTINGS, NE
Aurora News Register

Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora

Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
AURORA, NE
Kearney Hub

Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected

KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

New haunted attraction opens near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
KEARNEY, NE
WOWT

“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
KEARNEY, NE

