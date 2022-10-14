American International College honors their first Western Mass Police Academy candidate

Read full article on original website
Concert held at Sons of Erin to aid veterans cemetery in Agawam
Folks visiting the Sons of Erin in Westfield on Sunday could be treated to the joyous tones of live music, with the added knowledge that this concert was dedicated to supporting our fallen veterans.
Several events bring thousands of people to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. This weekend was a busy one for the city - between the Thunderbirds’ season opener and U.S. Marine Band concert, thousands of people made their way to Springfield to enjoy the fun. The Thunderbirds...
Fundraiser held to fund upkeep of Mass. Veterans Memorial Cemetery
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A benefit concert was held Sunday afternoon in Westfield for the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The concert featured well-known musician Sarah the Fiddler. Guests were able to bring their own lawn chairs and sit under the sunshine while the event helped raise money for a good...
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College host national conference on Puerto Rico and its people
HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College are hosting a weekend-long national conference on Puerto Rico and its diaspora on the mainland. The interdisciplinary conference is sponsored by the Puerto Rican Studies Association and has attracted scholars from across the country for a series of workshops...
Bay Path University hosts 125th Alumni weekend
LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Bay Path University hosted its Alumni Weekend. The event celebrated the 125th anniversary while also marking the grand opening of the college’s new food pantry. This was the first time since the pandemic that alumni were welcomed back to campus. Guests played games,...
West Springfield Club-toberfest
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club held its 2nd annual club-toberfest. The event was held at the Morgan Road Pavilion in West Springfield and featured live music from the 80′s cover band Aquanet. The fundraiser helps support local youth, community grants, and...
High School sophomore again seeking donations for goodie bags for troops
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School sophomore Jillian Battles is continuing her commitment to community service through a donation drive that she has undertaken to fill 800 bags with needed items and goodies for the troops. The drive will continue through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. She is well underway with...
Body cam footage released from Connecticut police shooting
An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. Communities get creative for Randall Farm’s ‘Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest’. You know fall is in the air when the annual Randall’s Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest comes to town!. Holyoke cornhole tournament helps support breast cancer survivors. Updated: 10...
Officer walks across MA to raise awareness on mental health
WILBRAHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following the tragedy of the officers shot in Bristol, CT, Officer Douglas Kingsley started his 10-day journey on Saturday morning to raise awareness about the dangers of being a first responder. Officer Kingsley, from the Sherborn Police Department, started his walk across the entire state of...
Vigil held to commemorate lives of fallen Bristol, Connecticut officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -A vigil was held Friday night to honor the two Bristol, Connecticut police officers killed in the line of duty Wednesday night. The ambush shootings have hit the whole police community hard, including here in western Mass. The vigil was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. to...
Ride to Remember director reflects on lasting impact of line-of-duty deaths
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The men and women in blue throughout the area are mourning the two fallen Bristol officers who made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday night. “…And like every police officer, every retired police officer, it really hits home and the reason it does is because we think about the people, that these officers left behind. Three officers answered a roll call in Bristol, Connecticut, a very short distance from Springfield, and they didn’t come home,” said retired Springfield Police Sergeant and Ride to Remember event director John Delaney.
Sheriff’s Shuffle 5k returns to raise money for victims of domestic violence
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 5k held by the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and the YWCA of Western Mass made its return to Holyoke’s Ashley Reservoir Sunday morning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, all in an effort to raise money to help victims of domestic violence.
Lt. Gov. candidate Driscoll attends opening of Democratic headquarters in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Democratic City Committee held a grand opening Sunday afternoon for the Springfield Democratic Coordinated Campaign Headquarters on Boston Road. Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll joined local candidates and elected officials at the opening. “We’re so excited to be in Springfield to kick...
Hampden Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race raises record $110,000 to fight domestic violence
HOLYOKE – Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi couldn’t have come up with a better present for his 50th birthday than the $110,000 check he held in his hand. As he humbly accepted birthday greetings from a staff member, Cocchi said the day was more about ensuring the victims of domestic abuse are safe and have an opportunity to live happy lives, and he was proud that was the case.
Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
Hampden county medium-risk category for COVID-19
Hampden county, and now the entire state of Massachusetts, is in the medium-risk category for COVID-19.
Town by Town: new food pantry, voter registration drive, author address Chicopee students
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Veterans Services Department has launched a food pantry in Ludlow for those in need. We’re told 25 vets or widowers of veterans came to the pantry on Friday, which is highest turn out so far. This is the seventh Friday the program has been up and...
Getting Answers: police safety protocols vary by community, state
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the training protocols in place for police officers responding to emergency calls and have learned that procedures are different in Connecticut and Massachusetts. In the situation in Connecticut, shots rang out in an instant as officers arrived on the scene. Chicopee...
6 people shot near Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
