American International College honors their first Western Mass Police Academy candidate

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The men and women in blue throughout the area are mourning the two fallen Bristol officers who made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday night. “…And like every police officer, every retired police officer, it really hits home and the reason it does is because we think about the people, that these officers left behind. Three officers answered a roll call in Bristol, Connecticut, a very short distance from Springfield, and they didn’t come home,” said retired Springfield Police Sergeant and Ride to Remember event director John Delaney.

2 DAYS AGO