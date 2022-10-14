ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

American International College honors their first Western Mass Police Academy candidate

By Maria Wilson, Olivia Hickey
westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Several events bring thousands of people to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. This weekend was a busy one for the city - between the Thunderbirds’ season opener and U.S. Marine Band concert, thousands of people made their way to Springfield to enjoy the fun. The Thunderbirds...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Fundraiser held to fund upkeep of Mass. Veterans Memorial Cemetery

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A benefit concert was held Sunday afternoon in Westfield for the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The concert featured well-known musician Sarah the Fiddler. Guests were able to bring their own lawn chairs and sit under the sunshine while the event helped raise money for a good...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College host national conference on Puerto Rico and its people

HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College are hosting a weekend-long national conference on Puerto Rico and its diaspora on the mainland. The interdisciplinary conference is sponsored by the Puerto Rican Studies Association and has attracted scholars from across the country for a series of workshops...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bay Path University hosts 125th Alumni weekend

LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Bay Path University hosted its Alumni Weekend. The event celebrated the 125th anniversary while also marking the grand opening of the college’s new food pantry. This was the first time since the pandemic that alumni were welcomed back to campus. Guests played games,...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Club-toberfest

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club held its 2nd annual club-toberfest. The event was held at the Morgan Road Pavilion in West Springfield and featured live music from the 80′s cover band Aquanet. The fundraiser helps support local youth, community grants, and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Body cam footage released from Connecticut police shooting

An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. Communities get creative for Randall Farm’s ‘Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest’. You know fall is in the air when the annual Randall’s Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest comes to town!. Holyoke cornhole tournament helps support breast cancer survivors. Updated: 10...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officer walks across MA to raise awareness on mental health

WILBRAHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following the tragedy of the officers shot in Bristol, CT, Officer Douglas Kingsley started his 10-day journey on Saturday morning to raise awareness about the dangers of being a first responder. Officer Kingsley, from the Sherborn Police Department, started his walk across the entire state of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Vigil held to commemorate lives of fallen Bristol, Connecticut officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -A vigil was held Friday night to honor the two Bristol, Connecticut police officers killed in the line of duty Wednesday night. The ambush shootings have hit the whole police community hard, including here in western Mass. The vigil was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. to...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Ride to Remember director reflects on lasting impact of line-of-duty deaths

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The men and women in blue throughout the area are mourning the two fallen Bristol officers who made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday night. “…And like every police officer, every retired police officer, it really hits home and the reason it does is because we think about the people, that these officers left behind. Three officers answered a roll call in Bristol, Connecticut, a very short distance from Springfield, and they didn’t come home,” said retired Springfield Police Sergeant and Ride to Remember event director John Delaney.
westernmassnews.com

Lt. Gov. candidate Driscoll attends opening of Democratic headquarters in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Democratic City Committee held a grand opening Sunday afternoon for the Springfield Democratic Coordinated Campaign Headquarters on Boston Road. Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll joined local candidates and elected officials at the opening. “We’re so excited to be in Springfield to kick...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Hampden Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race raises record $110,000 to fight domestic violence

HOLYOKE – Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi couldn’t have come up with a better present for his 50th birthday than the $110,000 check he held in his hand. As he humbly accepted birthday greetings from a staff member, Cocchi said the day was more about ensuring the victims of domestic abuse are safe and have an opportunity to live happy lives, and he was proud that was the case.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: police safety protocols vary by community, state

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the training protocols in place for police officers responding to emergency calls and have learned that procedures are different in Connecticut and Massachusetts. In the situation in Connecticut, shots rang out in an instant as officers arrived on the scene. Chicopee...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

6 people shot near Worcester warehouse

WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy