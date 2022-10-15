ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladewater, TX

High School Football PRO

Tyler, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Whitehouse High School football team will have a game with Hubbard Middle School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage rolls over Rusk 49-0

RUSK, Texas — The Carthage Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Rusk Eagles in the eighth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Rusk, 49-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
CARTHAGE, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Promising Start Unable To Carry Blinn Past Tyler In SWJCFC Matchup

The Buccaneers are now 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the SWJCFC. Blinn had a promising start to Saturday’s tilt, opening the game with a long drive that culminated in a 7-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Brock Bolfing to sophomore wide receiver Canen Adrian. However, Tyler erased its 7-0 deficit with 35 unanswered points, starting with a touchdown on the subsequent kickoff following the Bucs’ score.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
TYLER, TX
KXAN

MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Best places to raise a family in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
TEXAS STATE
enchantingtexas.com

17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas

Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation took place on Friday afternoon as the royal court welcomed their new Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry. “I love whenever they choose the music that ties into each dress. I love when the orchestra comes too,” said Ellie Walker, Princess of Texas Rose Festival […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Kilgore College to hold COVID vaccine clinic on campus

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Parks Fitness Center on campus. The clinic will be hosted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and will offer the new COVID-19 boosters that protect against the new strains of the Omicron variant.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene. They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.
TYLER, TX
