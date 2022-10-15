Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil continues and the Man Without Fear has an all-new mission these days, forging his supergroup The Fist and completely destroying The Hand once and for all. Working alongside Elektra and a host of other characters, Matt Murdock is preparing for the mission to end all missions for his time as Daredevil, and as one might expect Marvel Comics is rolling out an all-new costume for him to mark the occasion. Checchetto took to social media to show off a new variant cover for an upcoming issue of Daredevil which not only shows off the full new costume but gives it a name, King Daredevil.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO